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QU

WKN: A429HH | ISIN: CA74767F1045 | Ticker-Symbol: K1Y
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 13:18
1,126 Euro
-1,40 % -0,016
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUMCORE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUMCORE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1241,20214:27
1,1241,20213:45
ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
119 Leser
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Harbinger Research, LLC: Harbinger Research Publishes Coverage Initiation Report on QuantumCore Ltd, a Canadian-Based Company Developing Specialized Components Designed to Help Quantum Computer Manufacturers Build Larger, More Capable Machines

Prepared by Brian R. Connell, CFA, the report offers an in-depth analysis of the Company's business, industry, and growth opportunities as well as an analysis of its shares' potential future value.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Harbinger Research, LLC, an independent equity research firm with a focus on providing coverage to small-cap companies, announced today that it has published a new research report on QuantumCore Ltd (OTCQB:QNCRF)(CSE:QNCR).

The report includes a Company Overview and Business Model, Industry Background, details about the Company's Technology and Intellectual Property, a Valuation Framework with Comparables, Pro Forma P & L Model and a Future Value Target for the Company and its Shares.

To access the research report, please visit the Harbinger Research website at: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/harbingerresearch/media/8fd557bd2c59ab4d1993db15eb02927b.pdf

QuantumCore has adopted a "Picks & Shovels" approach to the market

As Mr. Connell, CFA and Senior Research Analyst detailed in the report, QuantumCore is developing microwave amplifiers, single photon detectors, cryogenic switching & multiplexing technology and magnetless cryogenic circulators that could help manufacturers build larger, more capable quantum systems. We find this approach attractive because the Company can pursue multiple manufacturers and research institutions, reducing dependence on any single system developer.

Leadership Team is "a Key Differentiator" for QuantumCore

The leadership team has extensive investment management and capital markets experience which is not always the case for small-cap public companies and is complementary to its deep scientific expertise.

QuantumCore's Positive Outlook is Driven by Several Primary Factors

The positive outlook on QuantumCore is predicated on several primary factors: the rapidly growing market is still in its infancy; a near-term revenue production strategy that is not focused on a single market opportunity; and outsourced manufacturing which is intended to support growth without the capital burden of building a fabrication plant.

This combination of experience, expertise and focus should help drive shareholder value.

To download the full report at no charge, please visit the Harbinger Research website at: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/harbingerresearch/media/8fd557bd2c59ab4d1993db15eb02927b.pdf

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research, LLC is one of a new breed of research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage to smaller issuers that cannot attract research coverage from traditional brokerage firm's research departments. Our mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased analysis of our clients' businesses, industries, and current market valuation.

The policies of Harbinger Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute's Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see www.cfainstitute.org for more information.

To view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.harbingerresearch.com. Harbinger Research was compensated by a third-party in the amount of $10,000 for the preparation and distribution of this research report. All information contained in this report was provided by the Company or from publicly available sources.

Harbinger Research, LLC
Brian R. Connell, CFA
Senior Research Analyst
brian@harbingerresearch.com

SOURCE: Harbinger Research, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/harbinger-research-publishes-coverage-initiation-report-on-quant-1242215

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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