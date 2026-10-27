Anthon B Nilsen SAS, one of France's largest traders of recovered paper and stocklots, has selected the MineHub Jules platform to digitalize its trade operations and drive AI automation.

New customer agreement expands MineHub's presence beyond metals and scrap, into the recovered paper and stocklots segment, a $61 billion market projected to reach $81 billion by 20311.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that Anthon B Nilsen SAS ("ABN"), one of the largest French trading players in recovered paper and stocklots, has signed a commercial agreement to deploy the Jules platform across its international trade operations. The agreement is the Company's second new customer in the recovered paper vertical.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "We are thrilled that Anthon B Nilsen has selected MineHub as its digital partner. Onboarding ABN marks a meaningful entry into a new market segment - the recovered paper and stocklots market, while also expanding our growing European client base. Additionally, this deal with ABN highlights a growing demand for MineHub's AI-powered automation services as it represents the second commercial agreement in which we combine a standard SaaS subscription with an outcome-based pricing structure tied to AI-powered automation."

Anthon B Nilsen selected MineHub to streamline its post-trade execution, improve internal efficiency, and further enhance the level of service delivered to its global mill and supplier network. The deployment covers Anthon B Nilsen's core trade operations and, over time, is expected to extend to LLM-powered automation of back-office tasks such as weights and logistics data entry, document verification, and invoice reconciliation.

Accelerating in a Vast Market Segment

The Company's success in securing this agreement underscores the accelerating demand for digital solutions across the global recovered paper market (200 million tons traded annually). Recovered paper is one of the most heavily traded containerized commodities in the world, moving in large volumes from North America and Europe toward pulp and paper mills across Asia and the Mediterranean. As sustainability mandates, packaging demand, and shifting trade policies continue to reshape flows, industry participants are seeking greater transparency, efficiency, and control across complex international supply chains. MineHub is well positioned to support this shift by enabling traders of all sizes to replace legacy, manual processes with streamlined digital and AI powered workflows and enhanced operational performance.

About Anthon B Nilsen

Headquartered in Paris, Anthon B Nilsen SAS trades recovered paper and stocklots to mills across Europe, Asia, and other export markets, managing the full supply chain from sourcing and negotiation through documentation and logistics. The company has been involved in the paper industry since 1952.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. MineHub's product suite also includes Jules AI, a modular ERP platform purpose-built for SMB commodity traders and recycled metals operators, delivering end-to-end management of purchases, sales, logistics and invoicing. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

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