Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of new, significant, shallow silver mineralization in the Leona zone, Soledad II structure, based on three additional diamond drill holes (LC-26-027, LC-26-028 and LC-26-029), at the Company's Las Coloradas silver project in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

Highlights:

LC-26-028 returned 566 g/t Ag Eq (348 g/t silver & 0.42 g/t gold) over 2.52 meters (59.30 - 61.82m)

including 899 g/t Ag Eq (532 g/t silver & 0.67 g/t gold) over 1.25 meters (60.57-61.82m)

LC-26-029 returned 303 g/t Ag Eq (191 g/t silver & 0.30 g/t gold) over 6.50 meters (59.50-66.00m), including 787 g/t Ag Eq (466 g/t silver & 0.62 g/t gold) over 1.35 meters.

High-grade, shallow silver mineralization intersected over 100 meters.

The 1.6-kilometer-long (approx. 1 mile) Soledad II vein/structure has only been drill tested over 100 meters with positive results.

Soledad II vein/structure dips west. In contrast, Soledad vein/structure dips east.

President, Scott Emerson, commented, "The discovery of new, significant, shallow silver mineralization in the Leona zone of the Soledad II vein/structure is of great importance as it demonstrates the discovery potential of this 1.6 km (approx 1 mile) long, untested system. Kingsmen has identified numerous other targets along Soledad II system that are similar to the Leona zone and have never been drill tested. By comparison, all have potential to host significant shallow zones of silver mineralization. To-date, only a 100-meter length of the 1.6-kilometer-long (~1 mile) Soledad II system has been drilled."

Three holes were drilled to offset the significant mineralization in LC-25-012. LC-26-027 was drilled as a 50-meter undercut. LC-26-028 and LC-26-029 were drilled as 50-meter step outs north and south respectively of LC-25-012. Drilling identified a zone of high-grade silver mineralization over a strike length of + 100 meters and at + 50 meters depth (Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6: Tables 1 and 2). The mineralization carries appreciable gold, along with significant levels of pathfinder elements lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth and antimony.

The mineralization is hosted in the Leona zone, Soledad II vein/structure, which dips to the west. In contrast, the Soledad structure, located 250 meters to the east, dips to the east.

The Soledad II vein/structure tracks the west margin of a strong chargeability/low resistivity anomaly. The Leona zone mineralization occurs in an area with high silver values in surface samples and intersecting NW- and NE-trending structures (Figure 1). This structural intersection appears to generate wider zones of mineralization, as in LC-26-029 (6.50 meters @ 191 g/t Ag & 0.30 g/t Au). The structural setting is similar to where holes LC-25-008 and LC-26-020 intersected high grade silver mineralization over widths of 10.5 and 6.45 meters respectively in the #8 structure (September 22, 2026 news release).

Other locales along Soledad II vein/structure with similar structural characteristics (intersecting NW- & NE-trending structures, offsets & flexures and high silver assays in surface samples) have not yet been drilled (Figure 1- see untested drill targets). To-date, only a 100-meter length of the 1.6-kilometer-long (~1 mile) Soledad II has been drilled with very positive results.

There are multiple zones of mineralization at Las Coloradas with very large areas and targets yet to be tested by drilling (Figures 1 and 5). A large area (~430 hectares - 1.7 square miles) of highly prospective, overburden covered ground lies between the Soledad II vein/structure and the Saddle zone which, to date, has seen very little exploration (Figure 5). Preliminary ground magnetics and prospecting have identified features/structures of interest warranting follow up.

Hole LC-26-027

97.35-117.50m and 141.55-144.80m: brecciated intervals and widely spaced erratic veinlets, up to 12 cm, of variable amounts of pyrite, sphalerite, arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite + galena, quartz, calcite and /or sericite.

Hole LC-26-028:

46.80-59.80m: phyllic alteration with thin quartz-calcite veinlets containing variable amounts of pyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite.

59.80-61.82m: structure on contact of sediments and quartz feldspar intrusive with variable amounts of pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite. 60.97-61.82m. Massive and semi-massive sulphides.

Hole LC-26-029

62.50-65.35m: vein/structure on sediment/ quartz feldspar porphyry contact.

62.50-63.80m: massive sulphides (sphalerite, pyrite, galena) with massive white quartz;

63.80-64.30m: quartz fragments surrounded by concentric layers of quartz, calcite, arsenopyrite, pyrite, and sphalerite, with abundant vugs and calcite druses.

64.30-64.85m: massive calcite with sulfide patches (pyrite, sphalerite, galena).

64.85-65.35m: massive sulfide veins up to 15 cm thick.

Table 1 Significant Intersections

Hole From (m) To(m) Width (m) Ag Eq g/t Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-26-027 97.35 98.80 1.45 52 30 0.03 0.24 0.87 incl 97.35 97.65 0.30 170 90 0.06 0.80 3.25 110.42 110.80 0.38 154 40 0.47 0.18 4.75 115.12 116.50 1.38 91 47 0.21 0.69 1.33 141.55 144.80 3.25 48 31 0.11 0.16 0.56 LC-26-028 46.80 47.05 0.25 232 219 0.40 59.30 61.82 2.52 566 348 0.42 3.76 7.33 incl 59.80 60.35 0.55 466 330 0.34 1.75 4.89 and 60.57 61.82 1.25 899 532 0.67 6.47 12.34 70.85 72.00 1.15 345 213 0.08 4.11 3.39 87.47 87.66 0.19 63 63 LC-26-029 52.50 52.85 0.35 24 18 0.20 53.55 54.45 0.90 48 39 0.01 0.44 0.13 59.50 66.00 6.50 303 191 0.30 3.00 2.89 incl 62.50 63.85 1.35 787 466 0.62 8.19 8.93 and 64.58 65.07 0.49 744 533 0.24 7.35 4.66 147.50 148.07 0.57 40 40 Previously released January 8, 2026 HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-25-012 56.70 61.50 4.80 90 52.26 0.000 0.91 1.22 incl 56.70 58.00 1.30 270 142.70 0.717 2.45 3.42 incl 57.20 58.00 0.80 360 220.00 0.223 3.1 4.32 138.30 138.55 0.25 209 157.00 0.140 0.61 1.91

The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico). The intersections are downhole widths. True width cannot be calculated at this time.





Figure 1

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Figure 2

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Figure 3

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Figure 4

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Figure 5

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Figure 6

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Table 2 Collars

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH LC-25-012 463522 2964744 1642 45 -45 151.8 LC-26-027 463472 2964695 1641 45 -45 261 LC-26-028 463486 2964784 1643 45 -45 150 LC-26-029 463554 2964703 1641 45 -45 160

QAQC

Drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core is bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held projects, the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The projects host historic past producing high-grade silver mines. They are considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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