Premium rental car service with concierge-coordinated delivery and return is now available at more than 30 airport and city locations across North America and Europe

Avis announced the expansion of Avis First to London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle airports, bringing its premium car rental service to more than 30 airport and city locations across North America and Europe.

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Avis announced the expansion of Avis First to London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle airports, bringing its premium car rental service to more than 30 airport and city locations across North America and Europe.

Available exclusively through the Avis mobile app, Avis First makes traveling easier and more efficient from the beginning to the end of every trip with coordinated vehicle delivery and return and concierge support throughout the rental. The frictionless experience has resonated with customers as evidenced by high repeat booking rates and strong customer satisfaction ratings.

"First class shouldn't end at the gate," said Brian Choi, Chief Executive Officer of Avis Budget Group. "With Avis First, your vehicle is delivered to you, your concierge handles the details, and you can get on with your trip. Bringing that experience to Heathrow and Charles de Gaulle is another step in redefining what customers should expect from a premium car rental."

Upon arrival, an Avis First concierge member delivers the vehicle directly to travelers. The vehicle is prepared ahead of arrival, with the cabin temperature set for comfort, and the concierge assists with luggage and helps connect the traveler's phone before they get on the road. At departure, customers return the vehicle to their concierge at the drop off point and head straight into the terminal. Customers pay only for the fuel they use, at local pump rates, without needing to refill before returning.

Since launching in the United States in July 2025, Avis First has expanded to Europe, with service at Geneva, Rome and Zurich airports. The addition of Heathrow Airport and Charles de Gaulle Airport builds on a European airport network that also includes Munich as well as Barcelona, Spain, and Porto, Portugal.

"Avis is giving travelers more time to explore Europe by taking away the friction between landing and getting on the road and between returning the car and making a flight," said Anna Pawlak-Kuliga, President of International at Avis Budget Group. "We continue to look for opportunities to thoughtfully expand in European markets; offering the differentiated Avis First experience to more travelers around the world."

The Avis First experience includes:

Vehicle delivery and return: Coordinated delivery at arrival and drop off at departure.

Coordinated delivery at arrival and drop off at departure. Premium vehicles: A curated selection of low-mileage, current model-year vehicles.

A curated selection of low-mileage, current model-year vehicles. Dedicated personal service: Concierge support throughout the rental.

Concierge support throughout the rental. App-based convenience: Booking and coordination through the Avis mobile app.

Avis plans to continue expanding Avis First to additional international airports and metropolitan markets across North America, Europe and Australasia.

For more information about Avis First and available locations, visit avis.com/avisfirst.

ABOUT AVIS BUDGET GROUP

We are a leading global provider of mobility solutions through our three most recognized brands, Avis, Budget and Zipcar, as well as several other brands, well recognized in their respective markets. We license the use of the Avis, Budget, Zipcar and other brands' trademarks to licensees in areas in which we do not operate directly. We and our licensees operate our brands in approximately 180 countries throughout the world. Our brands and mobility solutions have an extended global reach with approximately 10,000 rental locations throughout the world. We operate most of our car rental locations in North America, Europe and Australasia. We are headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at avisbudgetgroup.com.

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