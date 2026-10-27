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The fairs attract some 3,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions, alongside international professional organisations and industry experts who share insights into the latest developments. By building an international trade and technology exchange platform, the fairs connect global buyers with industry players and foster the sustainable development of the lighting industry.'He added that the twin lighting fairs are international in scope. Besides exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Taiwan, the fairs also welcome exhibitors from the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, India, Korea and Singapore, as well as from Europe and America, including Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Mexico and the United Kingdom. The fairs gather exhibitors who have participated in landmark projects around the world and won international awards, as well as major industry alliances in global smart lighting and IoT such as the Connectivity Standards Alliance, the DALI Alliance, the SILA-EMN Alliance, the Zhaga Consortium and, making its debut at the fair, KNX, the global standard for smart building and home automation. Together with their member companies from around the globe, these alliances jointly demonstrate the smart lighting ecosystem.A highlight of the Autumn Lighting Fair, the Hall of Connected Lighting features some 70 leading local and international brands, including Dimon, a local company which has participated in the Hong Kong Palace Museum project, Inventronics and TUYA from the Chinese Mainland, Viso Systems from Denmark, Casambi from Finland, and Signify from the Netherlands. The zone also features immersive lighting installations and application-based displays. For example, Casambi brings an Artisan Cafe concept space to the fair, while Viliya creates an immersive mirrored art installation, Mirrorverse.Signify collaborates with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to present a racing simulator experience and also displays Philips Skylight, which simulates natural light environments and adjusts light according to human circadian rhythms by integrating two major health-focused lighting technologies (VitaUp and BioUp) to create a healthier and more comfortable indoor lighting experience.Another signature zone, the Hall of Aurora, features some 500 renowned brands offering high-quality lighting products. Local exhibitors include Prosperity Lamps & Components whose products have been featured in the FIFA World Cup stadium and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and Profiled Group which participated in Casa Batllo in Barcelona and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain. Chinese Mainland brands include General Lighting Electronic which participated in the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, and Alpha Lighting which participated in the Madame Brasserie restaurant at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Other international brands include Lival from Finland, Cupower from Germany, and Beghelli from Italy.The Autumn Lighting Fair always keeps pace with industry trends. This year it expands its product range and launches the new LED Display Solution Zone to build an LED commercial display ecosystem. This zone features the latest high-resolution LED screens, transparent displays, flexible panels and immersive visual systems, creating new visual experiences for retail spaces, event experiences, smart cities and architectural projects. Other featured zones include Commercial Lighting, Residential Lighting and LED Essentials.This year, the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo features three major zones, including Smart Pole and Solution; Outdoor, Industrial and Technical Lighting; and Landscape and Architectural Lighting. In addition to displaying lighting product applications in smart cities, industrial and professional scenarios, it has also added photovoltaic and energy storage solutions to help cities improve energy efficiency.Two fairs showcase new trends in lighting- Various award-winning exhibitors and design products gather under one roofLocal representatives include first-time exhibitor Ledman Hong Kong (Booth: 5B-D02), which introduces the LEDHUB Smart Conference Solution, integrating large-format display, video conferencing and collaboration functions into a single platform. This solution won the 2025 TITAN Innovation Awards Gold Award and has been adopted by leading institutions including the University of Hong Kong, the University of Warwick and Fudan University. Ledman Hong Kong also presents the QS Series IceScreen LED Display, which was deployed at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.Another local exhibitor, Hongkong Sunricher Technology (Booth: 1D-C30), displays their Desktop Wizard. The product won the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award and the German National Design Award. It replaces traditional lighting remote controls that often require complex operations and commands, as well as wall switches limited by fixed installations, to provide a more flexible and space-efficient home control solution.Finnish exhibitor Ledil Oy (Booth: GH-P21) showcases their LEDiL - STRADA reflector, the winner of the German Innovation Award 2025. This product offers precise beam control and excellent glare control with a glare rating of G6 and a threshold increment TI as low as 1%. Even when equipped with protective glass, its optical efficiency can reach about 90%, helping to create efficient, energy-saving and visually comfortable lighting solutions.Chinese Mainland brand Zhongshan SUFN Lighting Technology Co Ltd (Booth: 1A-B24) presents REIZ II, which won the iF Design Award 2024 and Contemporary Good Design Award 2022. This product adopts an innovative convection cooling structure and concealed shift mechanism, improving heat dissipation efficiency by approximately 15%, and increasing light output by around 30%. Its dual anti-glare optical design with UGR<=6 supports a wide range of lighting applications, including downlighting, adjustable accent lighting and wall washing.- Green energy and energy-saving solutions support sustainable developmentAccording to GEP Research, it is expected that the global photovoltaic lighting market will reach US$18.5 billion in 2026, a year-on-year increase of 14.2% compared to US$16.2 billion in 2025. Outdoor and Tech Lighting Expo exhibitor Lansine Intelligent (Zhongshan) Energy Storage Technology Co Ltd (Booth: 8-F28) brings their LXLC01 energy storage power station and foldable solar panel series, which are green power solutions specially designed for offgrid applications, outdoor camping, emergency backup power, as well as smallscale and residential energy storage. Auroras InnoTech Guangdong Co Ltd (Booth: 8-D21) showcases their Woodpecker Series & Architectural Pathway Light product which features a unique vertical architectural form, renewable solar energy and warm natural finishes, creating a modern outdoor space that blends with nature. The exhibitor also displays street lighting solutions applied at the Dubai Expo. Hishine Group Ltd (Booth: 8-E27) presents its Hi-Robot 1300W Stadium LED High Mast Light, which features a hexagonal anti-wind structure, a large cooling area, excellent heat dissipation performance and a service life exceeding 100,000 hours. These lights are waterproof, reduce power consumption by 70%, and have been installed in the Jaime Moron Leon Olympic Stadium in Colombia.Smart lighting meets the needs of various scenariosAccording to a survey by Fortune Business Insights, the global lighting fixtures market size is projected to grow from US$142.52 billion in 2026 to US$221.39 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Public demand for smart lighting systems is rising. Autumn Lighting Fair exhibitor Zhongshan Tauras Technologies Co Ltd (Booth: 1E-G35) displays a three-in-one integrated dimmable power supply designed for home bathroom applications, combining a high-efficiency switching power supply, a mirror defogging film and an intelligent touch dimming system in a single unit. It is suitable for humid and dusty environments and meets users' lighting and visual needs in different scenarios. Yndlux Lighting Co Ltd (Booth: 3B-B05), selected as a national high-tech enterprise, brings its independently developed 5272 linear module light. It can meet the lighting and design needs of different customers and places through an intelligent control system and the diverse selection of module styles.Multiple exchange and thematic events to discuss market trendsThe twin lighting fairs are hosting a series of thematic events with heavyweight international lighting organisations. For the Autumn Lighting Fair today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 'Award-Winning Illumination - Highlights from the IES Illumination Awards', jointly organised with the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the first time, invites winners of the prestigious 'IES Illumination Awards' to share insights into the artistic and technical evolution of lighting design. On the same day, 'Innovative Lighting Design Forum', under the theme 'Treasures of Light: Artistic Brilliance Beyond Exhibitions', features three lighting design maestros who have participated in internationally renowned projects to share the latest trends.For the first time, the Autumn Lighting Fair will partner with Women in Lighting (WIL) to host 'Circularity in Lighting Design' tomorrow (28 October), where several prominent female designers in the industry will discuss sustainable lighting design and how the circular economy concepts are being applied.Another key event 'Connected Lighting Forum', co-organised with the Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association, will be held on the same day on 28 October. Under the theme of 'Healing Light for the Future: Illuminating Emotional Well-being', it will explore the development of intelligent and human-centric lighting technologies for emotional health and share case studies on the use of light to heal the body and mind.At AsiaWorld-Expo, the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo today is hosting 'Smart Tech Integration in Outdoor Lighting', exploring how AI-driven outdoor lighting technology can be applied to today's smart cities.Running concurrently from 26 to 29 October, the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo and Eco Expo Asia at AsiaWorld-Expo, together with the Autumn Lighting Fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), provide a dynamic platform for cross-sector business opportunities. Free shuttle bus services will be provided between the HKCEC and AsiaWorld-Expo from 26 to 29 October.Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can also meet online through the Click2Match business matching platform in addition to attending the physical fair. The online fairs run from 19 October to 6 November, facilitating business expansion both online and offline.Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition)Date 26 - 29 October 2026 (Mon-Thu) 27- 30 October 2026 (Tue-Fri)Opening hours 26 October 2026: 10:30 am - 6pm27 - 28 October 2026: 10am - 6pm29 October 2026:10am - 5pm 27 - 29 October 2026: 9:30am - 7pm30 October 2026: 9:30am - 4pmVenue AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreMedia registration AsiaWorld-Expo East Lobby Hall 1C Concourse, HKCEC, or at the HKTDC Media Centre (G/F, HKCEC, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai)Media Centre Room 108, Hall 8 Side Entrance, AsiaWorld-Expo HKTDC Media CentreWebsite hkotlexpo.hktdc.com hklightingfairae.hktdc.comPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/4zVvwDQThe 28th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the 11th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo are open. Together they form a global lighting event showcasing the latest products from some 3,000 exhibitors representing more than 20 countries and regions.The Autumn Lighting Fair launches the new LED Display Solution Zone to build an LED commercial display ecosystem.The Hall of Connected Lighting features some 70 leading local and international brands, as well as immersive lighting installations and application-based displays.The Hall of Aurora gathers some 500 renowned brands offering high-quality lighting products.The Outdoor and Tech Light Expo features multiple product zones displaying a variety of outdoor and professional technical lighting solutions for commercial and industrial applications.During the two fairs, numerous seminars and forums are being held, inviting industry leaders to analyse market and product trends.Media enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Christy Lee Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: christy.wn.lee@hktdc.orgDawn Yuen Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: dawn.nh.yuen@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgThe HKTDC's Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.