LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Secures Order for Over 50,000 Optical Assemblies for Drones from Key Defense Customer

High-volume order underscores LightPath's growing role as a trusted optics supplier to the rapidly scaling defense drone market

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced it has received an order from a key defense customer for over 50,000 optical assemblies for use in drone camera systems. In accordance with customer confidentiality requirements, the order value and customer identity have not been disclosed.

The order comes as the U.S. and its allies rapidly scale up drone procurement. In the U.S. alone, the Department of War's $1.1 billion Drone Dominance Program is working to field more than 200,000 low-cost drones. LightPath is well positioned as a trusted supplier to defense customers that require infrared optics at production scale.

The order reflects the continued growth of LightPath's optical assemblies business, one of the Company's three pillars of growth. Assemblies and modules accounted for 44% of the Company's revenue in fiscal 2026, up from 23% in fiscal 2025.

Management Commentary

LightPath Chief Executive Officer Sam Rubin said: "Drones are being built and deployed at a scale few would have predicted just a few years ago, and the cameras on board depend on high-performance optics. An order for over 50,000 optical assemblies from a key defense customer is a strong validation of our ability to deliver those optics at production volumes. We have been preparing for exactly this kind of demand, adding automation and capacity to our assembly operations so we can support high-volume programs without compromising quality or delivery schedules.

"Defense customers need partners that can deliver infrared optics reliably and at scale. We view this order as a significant milestone for our drone business, and we believe the drone market represents a meaningful long-term growth opportunity for LightPath," concluded Rubin.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond chalcogenide-based glass materials - sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire and Latvia. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the anticipated delivery of products under the order; (ii) expected growth in demand for drones and NDAA-compliant drone components and the Company's role in supporting that demand; (iii) the Company's investments in automation and capacity to support high-volume optical assembly production; (iv) our increasing pipeline of meaningful orders and our momentum in defense and commercial markets; and (v) expectations regarding future growth, revenue and gross margins. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability of the customer to modify, delay or cancel orders, and the timing and size of any future orders; the Company's ability to scale production to fulfill high-volume orders on schedule; changes in U.S. and allied defense procurement priorities and funding; the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions and conflicts; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

LPTH@mzgroup.us

+1 (949) 259-4987

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lightpath-technologies-secures-order-for-over-50-000-optical-asse-1242147