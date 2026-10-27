LG Electronics USA: Helping Contractors Lead the Switch to Heat Pump Water Heaters

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / LG Electronics USA

LG's new contractor guide addresses installation questions and explains ENERGY STAR certified HPWHs can cut household water-heating energy use by up to 70%

Solving the Heat Pump Water Heater Puzzle

ENERGY STAR-certified heat pump water heaters can save a household of four about $550 a year.

Federal standards taking effect in 2029 will make heat pump efficiency the norm for most electric tank water heaters.

Installing a modern HPWH is similar to installing a standard 50-gallon electric water heater, and most 240-volt models need only a 30-amp circuit.

The main difference is draining condensate, which can usually tie into existing drains or pumps near HVAC equipment.

HPWHs use a sealed refrigeration system, so plumbers typically don't need an EPA refrigerant license.

What Contractors Need to Know

Starting in 2029, new federal efficiency standards will require most electric tank water heaters sold in the U.S. to reach a level only heat pump technology can deliver. For plumbing and HVAC contractors who haven't installed a heat pump water heater (HPWH), that shift can inspire some trepidation.

Plumbers may feel uncertain about the heat pump component, while HVAC technicians might prefer to avoid plumbing intricacies. Early models presented challenges, but modern HPWH installation is far more straightforward. At its core, the process today is similar to installing a standard 50-gallon electric water heater.

As the building and trades communities come together for the 2026 Heat Pump Water Heater Week (October 26-29) to drive awareness and demystify the technology, education is key to easing contractor hesitation. This guide from heat pump pioneer LG Electronics answers the questions contractors ask most about HPWH installation and offers insight into how this technology can be turned into a reliable revenue stream while offering additional benefits to customers.

1. What are the HPWH electrical requirements?

A common concern among contractors is that installing HPWHs will involve complex electrical upgrades that fall outside their area of expertise. If a customer is switching from a gas water heater, they may need to work with an electrician to make necessary upgrades.

Switching from gas to an electric HPWH also eliminates the risk of carbon monoxide from the water heater. However, switching from a conventional electric water heater is fairly simple because most 240-volt HPWH models only require a 30-amp circuit and 10-gauge electrical wire.

2. How is HPWH condensate managed?

The primary difference between an HPWH and a standard tank lies in condensate management. Unlike traditional tanks, which generate heat through internal components, HPWHs heat water by pulling in heat from the surrounding air and exhausting cool, dry air.

As a result, they generate a non-toxic condensate that needs to be drained away. Thankfully, because water heaters are typically installed near HVAC equipment or gas furnaces, where pumps or drains are already in place, adding a condensate pump or integrating with an existing line is usually straightforward.

3. Do plumbers need an EPA license for HPWH installation?

The short answer is no. For plumbers, a key point of reassurance is that HPWHs use a sealed refrigeration cycle, removing the need for most specialized licenses from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, or for gauges or refrigerant handling under normal installation conditions. The process is similar to installing a self-contained appliance, such as a refrigerator, with the additional step of connecting water lines and addressing condensate handling.

4. Do HPWHs help customers save energy?

Yes. Though the upfront cost of an HPWH unit is typically higher, the operating costs are lower due to their energy efficiency. Unlike HPWHs with single-speed compressors, models from leading manufacturers such as LG use inverter-driven, variable-speed compressors that adjust output based on demand to optimize energy use. They can operate across a wide capacity range to meet peak hot water needs. This intelligent modulation helps ensure consistent performance and drive significant energy savings. LG's 58-gallon model, for example, has a Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) of up to 3.93, compared with about 0.94 for a standard electric water heater.

Compared with traditional electric water heaters, ENERGY STAR-certified HPWHs can reduce energy consumption by up to 70%. This efficiency has the potential to save a household of four approximately $550 annually and more than $5,600 over the unit's lifetime. Many local utilities offer rebates that can offset the upfront cost, and manufacturer warranties help protect the investment.

5. What capacity replaces a standard water heater?

To meet varying household demands, the high-efficiency inverter heat pump water heater from LG is available in 58- and 80-gallon models. The 58-gallon model offers a higher-capacity upgrade to traditional 50-gallon units.

For larger households, the 80-gallon model fills the market gap left by older 80-gallon electric tank water heaters, which were phased out in certain markets when the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) updated its efficiency standards. Heat pump technology is now effectively required at this capacity, making the 80-gallon HPWH a natural replacement option.

6. How loud are HPWHs?

Thanks to advanced inverter compressors that adjust capacity based on demand, LG HPWHs operate with sound levels as low as 40-42 decibels, which is comparable to the noise level of a suburban neighborhood at night, according to Yale University.

7. What are the HPWH spatial requirements?

HPWHs require a minimum of 450 to 700 cubic feet of free air space to function at peak efficiency, according to ENERGY STAR. Basements and garages are two common installation locations. Sometimes damp and musty, basements may benefit from the dehumidifying effect of HPWHs, which can help prevent stale air and protect stored items from moisture damage. An HPWH can also offset the heat and humidity generated by appliances that are often stored in the basement, such as laundry machines.

Installing an HPWH in the garage can also create a cooler, drier space. This can help reduce the cooling load on the rest of the house, which can increase overall energy savings, depending on the installation conditions and climate.

Finally, because HPWHs exhaust air that's roughly 15 degrees cooler than the ambient temperature, contractors can leverage them for highly specific needs. For instance, when Louie Delaware, president and co-founder of the Living in Place Institute, an organization focused on accessible homes, was building his custom Colorado home, his contractor installed an LG HPWH in his wine cellar so the cool exhaust could help keep his collection chilled.

8. Are HPWHs the new baseline?

Multiple factors are driving an increase in HPWH adoption. Not only does the technology offer compelling return on investment for homeowners, but contractors are beginning to realize that HPWH adoption is a smart future-proofing strategy.

Starting in May 2029, updated DOE standards will require most electric storage water heaters to reach efficiency levels only possible with heat pump technology. Getting ahead of this regulatory shift gives contractors a competitive advantage.

HPWHs from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA can help contractors expand their services, support customer expectations and build lasting growth.

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SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/helping-contractors-lead-the-switch-to-heat-pump-water-heaters-1242453