Guidewire Software: Guidewire Delivers the Open, Secure, and Complete Core Platform for Agentic Insurance

Guidewire Delivers the Open, Secure, and Complete Core Platform for Agentic Insurance

Insurers gain speed and precision across the insurance lifecycle to launch products faster, assess and price risk more effectively, and resolve claims sooner

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE -- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today launched a new platform approach to agentic insurance, giving insurers an open, secure, and complete foundation for putting AI to work across the insurance lifecycle. By bringing together the applications, data, workflows, and controls insurers need, Guidewire sets out a practical model for moving from isolated AI experiments to governed agents that improve the speed and precision of insurance decisions and actions.

"Insurance is a business of decisions and actions made in context," said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire. "By embedding agentic capabilities where insurers already run their core operations, Guidewire gives agents the context and controls they need to work with speed and precision on a proven durable foundation."

Guidewire agents run on the same trusted platform as its core applications and work with an insurer's current data and workflows. For agents to work effectively, they need to know what is true, what has already been done, and what they are allowed to do. The platform's controls enforce those boundaries with consistent security and a clear audit trail that remains current and secure through ongoing updates.

"We took a platform approach to AI, so agents run on the same platform as the core, with access to an insurer's context, data, and workflows," said Diego Devalle, chief product development officer, Guidewire. "The scalability and observability that already support the core now support agents too. That is why insurers can put them to work on live claims and policies, and why developers can build on the same open foundation."

The examples below represent a sample of Guidewire's growing portfolio of agents and agentic capabilities across the insurance lifecycle. Guidewire will continue to expand this portfolio, giving insurers more ways to put agents to work within the workflows and controls of the Guidewire platform.

Agentic underwriting

The speed of competition in the market is putting pressure on insurers to increase product and pricing agility. Guidewire shortens the path from product concept to market, giving underwriters clearer risk context and decision support within the work they already do.

Advanced Product Designer. Product managers can now move products from intent to market-ready in days, with impact analysis, gap detection, and explainable recommendations. Agentic tooling speeds up the work of designing and refining products*.

Product managers can now move products from intent to market-ready in days, with impact analysis, gap detection, and explainable recommendations. Agentic tooling speeds up the work of designing and refining products*. PricingCenter. Actuaries can move sophisticated pricing models to live rates in days by validating rules, factors, and adjustments while maintaining the established efficiency of promotion to production. This keeps portfolio impact visible. Native integration with PolicyCenter connects pricing decisions directly to policy workflows.*

Actuaries can move sophisticated pricing models to live rates in days by validating rules, factors, and adjustments while maintaining the established efficiency of promotion to production. This keeps portfolio impact visible. Native integration with PolicyCenter connects pricing decisions directly to policy workflows.* Risk Accumulation App*. Underwriters and portfolio managers can see concentration and exposure by peril on a map, from a single submission to the whole book. They can check how one risk changes portfolio exposure without leaving their normal workflow.

Underwriters and portfolio managers can see concentration and exposure by peril on a map, from a single submission to the whole book. They can check how one risk changes portfolio exposure without leaving their normal workflow. UnderwritingCenter*. Underwriters gain greater productivity and precision and can quote directly in UnderwritingCenter. It turns raw submissions into clear risk profiles and matches risks to portfolio strategy and appetite. Direct integration moves the quote into PolicyCenter, removing the risk of handoffs.

Underwriters gain greater productivity and precision and can quote directly in UnderwritingCenter. It turns raw submissions into clear risk profiles and matches risks to portfolio strategy and appetite. Direct integration moves the quote into PolicyCenter, removing the risk of handoffs. ProNavigator. Underwriters use embedded AI and Guidewire-developed agents* for submission summaries, relevant risk insights, and next-best actions.

Agentic claims

Claims teams face similar pressure to act quickly while increasing the precision of each decision. Guidewire puts agentic capabilities in the flow of work, from first notice of loss through adjudication and the broader indemnity supply chain.

Concierge. Claimants connect with autonomous agents by voice or chat. The agents capture full loss details and deliver decision-ready claims to ClaimCenter.

Claimants connect with autonomous agents by voice or chat. The agents capture full loss details and deliver decision-ready claims to ClaimCenter. ProNavigator. Adjusters move from context to decision faster with answers, suggestions, and next-best actions from an embedded AI assistant and Guidewire-developed agents.

Adjusters move from context to decision faster with answers, suggestions, and next-best actions from an embedded AI assistant and Guidewire-developed agents. Workers' Compensation Solution. Claims teams can help injured workers recover sooner with a connected solution that links claims work with digital tools and AI.

"A claim goes faster when adjusters have the facts from the start," said Amy Mollin, vice president, product management, Guidewire. "We built agents into ClaimCenter, where the work already happens, to capture the loss, summarize the file, and flag risk. That gives adjusters time back for the decisions and conversations that matter most to claimants and injured parties."

"Insurers are moving beyond AI experimentation and looking for ways to put agentic AI to work across the insurance lifecycle," said Karlyn Carnahan, executive partner, Celent. "The next challenge is making these capabilities work within the systems and workflows that run the business. That is where the platform matters. By connecting agents to core data and processes, Guidewire gives insurers a practical path to deploy them in production with the controls they need."

Agentic platform and data

Guidewire gives technical teams the infrastructure and current insurance data to put agents into production and govern how they operate.

Agentic Framework . Insurers can use Guidewire-developed agents or build their own, select the model for each task, enforce guardrails, evaluate behavior, and monitor costs.

. Insurers can use Guidewire-developed agents or build their own, select the model for each task, enforce guardrails, evaluate behavior, and monitor costs. Developer Assistants. Guidewire-aware assistants help technical teams update code, workflows, and rules faster.

Guidewire-aware assistants help technical teams update code, workflows, and rules faster. DevSpace* . Developers start sooner in preconfigured cloud environments with built-in Guidewire tooling.

. Developers start sooner in preconfigured cloud environments with built-in Guidewire tooling. Guidewire Data Platform. Policy, claims, and billing data come together in one place, so agents and predictive models draw on the same data.

Policy, claims, and billing data come together in one place, so agents and predictive models draw on the same data. Data Studio and Explore. Curated P&C datasets are ready to use on day one. Insurers can also draw business insight from their own data.

and Curated P&C datasets are ready to use on day one. Insurers can also draw business insight from their own data. Kaleidoscope*. Predictive models tuned to an insurer's own book can also draw on industry and third-party data to fill gaps. Federated learning trains the models where each party's data resides, so records don't move and privacy is preserved.*

"Innovation is about reimagining how work gets done and giving our people the capabilities to make that possible," said Tatjana Lalkovic, Chief Technology Officer, Definity. "Guidewire Developer Assistants bring relevant context directly into the development process, helping our teams move from idea to implementation faster while keeping human judgment and our standards at the center. It's a great example of how we're using AI to increase the pace of innovation and deliver value to our business, brokers, and customers sooner."

Guidewire is also using AI to transform how it delivers programs with customers. Across professional services, Guidewire has embedded AI into its implementation methodology, materially reducing migration and implementation timelines. This enables insurers to put new capabilities in the hands of claims and underwriting teams sooner.

Guidewire is demonstrating these advancements this week at Guidewire Connections in Las Vegas, where over 3,000 insurers and partners from 36 countries have gathered for the company's annual customer conference.

Certain release features may not be available in all regions.

*Indicates product feature is available for Early Access customers only or Guidewire Roadmap Features.

Connections keynote sessions will be livestreamed and available on-demand. To view the livestream and learn more about Guidewire's new platform approach to agentic insurance, visit the Guidewire website.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 44 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and consulting partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Melissa Cobb

Director, Public Relations

Guidewire Software, Inc.

+1.650.464.1177

mcobb@guidewire.com

NOTE: For information about Guidewire trademarks, visit www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the general availability of features, programs, services, and tools mentioned in this press release (including, without limitation, Advanced Product Designer, PricingCenter, Risk Accumulation App, UnderwritingCenter, ProNavigator, DevSpace, and Kaleidoscope). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as expect, anticipate, should, believe, hope, target, project, goals, estimate, potential, predict, may, will, might, could, intend, variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire's control. Guidewire's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by Guidewire from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: fluctuations in our quarterly and annual operating results; our reliance on sales to, and renewals from, a relatively small number of large customers and the related substantial negotiating leverage of these customers; the length and complexity of our sales, product development, and implementation cycles; our competitive environment and changes thereto; our ability to effectively manage international expansion; issues in the development, adoption, deployment, workforce use and maintenance of artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning technologies combined with an uncertain and evolving regulatory environment; long-term pricing commitments made in our customer contracts based on available information; our ability to expand adoption of our cloud-based products and services, and the risk that any of our established products may fail to satisfy customer demands or maintain market acceptance; the impact of seasonal and other variations related to our customer agreements and revenue recognition on our results of operations, ARR, and cash flows; our ability to develop, introduce, and market new and enhanced versions of our products and services; our ability to retain existing and hire new personnel, including managing a hybrid and geographically distributed workforce; errors or failures in our products or services, as well as service interruptions or failure of the third-party service providers we rely on; our dependence on the quality of our professional services and third-party global system integrator partners to sell our products and services; the impact of changes in our revenue mix, and the realization of lower gross margins from our services, subscription, and support revenues compared to our license revenue; the impact of global events (including, without limitation, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, ongoing global conflicts, inflation, high interest rates, and general economic volatility); data security breaches of our cloud-based services and products or unauthorized access to our employees' or our customers' data; the impact of evolving regulations and laws (including, without limitation, security, privacy, AI and machine learning, tax regulations and laws, and accounting standards); assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights; stock price volatility regardless of our operating performance; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire's views as of the date of this press release. Guidewire anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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