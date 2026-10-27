Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
IS

WKN: A427W7 | ISIN: US42727R3021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.10.26 | 14:30
2,290 US-Dollar
+7,51 % +0,160
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IP STRATEGY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IP STRATEGY HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IP Strategy Holdings Inc: IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule

GIG HARBOR, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:IPST) today announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

On September 1, 2026, the Company received a notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market stating that it was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the delayed filing of its Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2026.

On October 23, 2026, the Company filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026 with the SEC. On October 26, 2026, Nasdaq staff notified the Company that it had regained compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), and that the matter had been closed with no further action required.

About IP Strategy Holdings, Inc.

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $DATA tokens, formerly $IP, as a primary treasury reserve asset and operate validator infrastructure for the DATA Network. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the AI-native data economy through a regulated equity vehicle. IP Strategy's treasury reserve enables direct participation in the DATA ecosystem, which supports the sourcing, verification, provenance and auditability of real-world data while enabling trusted attribution and commercialization of digital assets and AI training data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements other than historical facts and may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should review the risk factors and other disclosures in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

ir@ipstrategy.co

SOURCE: IP Strategy Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/ip-strategy-holdings-inc.-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-listing-rule-1242105

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.