Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Twenty Mile Metals Inc. (TSXV: MILE) (the "Company") announces that Toby Pierce and Mark Goodman have both voluntarily resigned as directors of the Company, effective immediately, to focus on other business opportunities.

The Company also announces the appointment of Tania Archer as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Archer is an executive and corporate strategist with 15 years of leadership experience across natural resources, technology and wealth management. She serves as Director of Global Marketing Communications for Silver Viper Minerals, Director of Corporate Development for Orex Minerals and sits on the Board of Directors for Copper Lake Resources. She is a former Canadian Olympic Team Trialist and University of Alabama Athlete Alumni.

The board of directors and management of the Company thank Mr. Pierce and Mr. Goodman for their contributions and service to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavours. The Company welcomes Ms. Archer to the board.

About Twenty Mile Metals Inc.

Twenty Mile Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company advancing precious-metals and critical minerals projects in British Columbia.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company's board of directors, management, operations and potential strategic opportunities. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

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