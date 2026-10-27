New solution empowers teams to "talk to their data" in natural language and get instant insights to optimize toward KPIs faster

Taktile, the leader in AI transformation for financial institutions, today announced the launch of Taktile Insights. The new AI-powered solution enables banks and insurers to analyze decision performance faster than ever before, and quickly identify opportunities for improvement through natural-language prompts.

While many banks and insurers have automated large parts of decision processes like loan approvals or claims assessments, evaluating performance can still take days or weeks. In a world where AI automates more than ever, the new differentiator won't be who makes decisions fastest, but who learns and iterates fastest. Taktile Insights allows the people responsible for these processes to ask their decision data a question, instantly generate charts, and act on insights, without relying on separate data teams.

"Banks and insurers have spent years investing in technology to make decisions faster. Once AI makes speed a given, the next competitive advantage will come from how quickly they can learn from those decisions and improve them," said Maik Taro Wehmeyer, CEO and founder of Taktile. "Taktile Insights puts the ability to understand decision performance directly in the hands of the people responsible for the outcome, fundamentally changing how teams work and how quickly institutions can adapt."

Before Taktile Insights, understanding why an approval rate dropped often required financial teams to export decision data, write SQL queries, or wait days or weeks for business intelligence teams to build custom dashboards. Decision-makers can now ask Taktile's in-product AI questions in plain language and instantly generate charts showing approval patterns. The analytics operate directly within the decision platform, allowing teams to trace insights back to the individual decisions behind them.

Taktile Insights also allows financial institutions to monitor policy changes and compare their performance, helping teams identify issues and make adjustments faster. Teams can update their dashboards in minutes as priorities evolve and assess the impact of policy changes without waiting for new reports from data teams.

"I wanted to see where customers drop off after we reach out to them, so I asked Insights for a chart of manual review cases per week, split by whether we'd asked for more information and whether they got back to us," said Therese Walsh, Senior Credit Risk Strategy Lead at Faire. "I've built that same dashboard in our internal tools before. This was much faster."

"The Insights feature giving us the ability to do some real-time analytics for monitoring has already shown its value," said Frank Caron, CPO at Reach Financial. "For real-time monitoring, Insights is a winner."

"A policy change that used to take us three to four weeks in our previous credit engine, we did in Taktile in 40 minutes including validation and seeing it live in production," said Igor Viana, Credit Business Analyst at MagaluPay.

Taktile continues to expand its Agentic Decision Platform as banks and insurers increasingly adopt AI agents, helping financial institutions accelerate automation while maintaining greater visibility into decision performance. The launch follows Taktile's $110 million Series C led by Goldman Sachs and the appointment of its first chief technology officer, reflecting the company's continued investment in AI transformation for financial services.

About Taktile

Taktile enables banks and insurers to transform into AI-native organizations that are increasingly powered by autonomous agents. With our modular Agentic Decision Platform, customers combine AI agents, rules, relevant context, and human oversight to safely automate and optimize their decisions-approving more customers, reimbursing claims instantly, and financing every business worth funding. Founded in 2020, Taktile powers millions of decisions daily for institutions including Allianz, Mercury, Monzo, and Faire. With offices in New York, London, Berlin, São Paulo, and Ia?i, the company has raised $184M from Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Index Ventures, Tiger Global, Balderton Capital, and Y Combinator. Learn more at taktile.com.

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