New capabilities make decision intelligence faster to build, govern, and scale turning business challenges into automated action and measurable outcomes

At AeraHUB 26 NYC, Aera Technology today introduced six innovations in agentic decision intelligence that accelerate how enterprises build, govern, and scale automated decision-making. The capabilities connect decisions across the value chain, turn business challenges into repeatable decision automation, and capture and retain the knowledge, policies, and outcomes behind every decision. Together, they advance the shift to a decision-centric enterprise, where decisions are continuously optimized and executed to drive measurable business outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027964699/en/

Realizing greater value from AI requires fundamentally changing how businesses operate, starting with the decisions that drive operational performance what to make, where to ship, when to buy, and how to meet customer demand. This means moving from data-driven to decision-centric: from using data to inform or justify choices to engineering how decisions are made, executed, and improved. Aera Technology is at the forefront of this transformation.

"The next unlock for enterprise performance is better decisions across the value chain," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder and CEO of Aera Technology. "AI is already making people more productive, but the bigger opportunity is transforming how businesses make and execute decisions. That is the shift to a decision-centric enterprise. With today's innovations, we are making it dramatically easier to put that vision into practice."

Building, Governing, and Scaling Decision Intelligence

As AI takes on a greater role in enterprise decision-making, reasoning alone is not enough. An agent can perform a task, but a decision has options, trade-offs, policies, and an outcome someone is accountable for. Organizations need to capture how decisions are made, govern their execution, and turn effective decision processes into repeatable automation.

Building on Aera's foundation for agentic reasoning, decision automation, and continuous learning, the new capabilities make the decision-centric operating model easier to achieve. They include:

Skill Building: Turn business challenges into decision automation

Building a decision intelligence skill used to take specialist tools, training, and developer time. Now users can start with a business challenge in plain language ("Build a skill that flags at-risk suppliers"), prompt Aera to develop a plan, review and refine the proposed approach, approve it, and turn it into governed decision automation, often within a single working session. Skills are created, refined, and updated by talking to Aera rather than by configuring tools, so organizations can continuously adapt and improve decisions as business needs change.

Decision Ledger: Build enterprise decision memory

Decision Ledger creates a persistent, traceable record of every decision, whether made in Aera or sent from another system through Aera's API, capturing the business context, reasoning, policies evaluated, actions, and outcomes behind each one. Aera even spots decisions made in conversation and asks a person to confirm them. By bringing structured and situational decisions into a common record, it preserves institutional knowledge, supports audit and review, and makes past decisions and their outcomes available to inform future decisions.

Policy Studio: Govern decisions with enterprise policies

Policy Studio enables organizations to turn enterprise policies into rules that govern decisions as they are made. Teams upload a policy document or describe a rule in plain language, and Aera drafts the rules for a person to approve. Rules can be tested against live decisions before enforcement; once active, they apply consistently across relevant decision types and can block a decision, require approval, or warn. The results of policy evaluations are captured in Decision Ledger, providing traceability and evidence of how decisions were governed.

Agent Interoperability: Connect decision intelligence across the enterprise

New interoperability capabilities enable Aera to work with existing enterprise agents and tools, including Microsoft Copilot Studio, external agents through Agent2Agent (A2A), and external tools through Model Context Protocol (MCP). This allows organizations to bring Aera's decision intelligence into existing workflows, reuse AI investments, and connect agents with the business context, governance, and execution capabilities needed to drive enterprise outcomes.

Dynamic UX: Create experiences around decisions

Dynamic UX enables users to create and adapt experiences using natural-language prompts and Aera's own charts, tables, recommendations, and action items, then publish them as part of a skill. Dynamic UX delivers a redesigned Aera experience that puts skills at the center and makes them rich and interactive, moving beyond the traditional recommendation inbox. This makes it easier to tailor how people interact with decision intelligence based on their roles and the decisions they need to make.

Command Center: Monitor decision-making across the value chain

Command Center provides visibility into decision activity, performance, and business impact enterprise-wide. It covers every type of decision: structured and situational, augmented and automated. It helps organizations monitor decisions, understand their outcomes, and identify opportunities to improve performance as decision intelligence scales.

"Our vision has always been to manage decisions as a digital asset: captured, governed, and continuously improved," said Shariq Mansoor, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Aera Technology. "These innovations automate that entire lifecycle, making it possible to capture every kind of decision, control the policies that govern them, and enable the platform to learn from each one. And because the build itself is now automated, enterprises can automate far more decisions, far faster, and every skill becomes another digital asset they own."

Learn More

Register today for AeraHUB '26 and see how global business leaders are scaling decision intelligence across their enterprises

See the new capabilities in action

Download The Decision-Centric Enterprise whitepaper

whitepaper Listen to the latest episode of the Aera Decision Intelligence podcast

podcast Follow Aera Technology on LinkedIn

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the leader in agentic decision intelligence. Aera augments and automates enterprise decision-making, manages decisions as a governed, continuously learning asset, delivering measurable outcomes from day one and compounding value over time. Aera understands your business, makes real-time recommendations, acts within your policy guardrails, and learns and improves from every outcome, helping enterprises operate more sustainably, intelligently, and efficiently. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027964699/en/

Contacts:

Zoe Kine

Aera Technology

Ph: 415-497-5285

Email: zoe.kine@aeratechnology.com