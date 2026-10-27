Pluralsight Opens London Customer Hub to Accelerate Technology Workforce Readiness Across EMEA

New space brings Pluralsight closer to UK and EMEA customers, creating a home base to meet, collaborate and build the skills that turn technology investment into business results

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology learning platform, today announced the opening of its new London customer hub, expanding its commitment to enterprise customers across the UK and EMEA. The hub will bring customers, partners and Pluralsight experts together to address critical technology skills gaps, accelerate AI readiness and help organisations translate technology investments into measurable business outcomes.

"The UK and EMEA are strategic markets for Pluralsight, and this investment reflects our commitment to customers across the region," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "Our customers here are doing remarkable work. This hub is about being closer to them. We want a place where we can sit down together, learn what's working and what isn't, and build the skills that help their teams deliver. The best ideas come from regular, face-to-face time with customers, and now we have a space for it."

Why London, Why Now?

London ranks fourth globally in Dealroom's Global Tech Ecosystem Index and is home to 138 unicorns, making it an ideal location for fostering innovation and collaboration in the tech industry. The region is already one of Pluralsight's largest and most active markets, and the company works with leading UK organisations including AstraZeneca Finance Limited, BAE Systems, Legal & General, and Sainsbury's.

"London's tech community moves quickly, and the organisations here are under pressure to turn AI investment into results," said Mark Wynne, EVP of EMEA Revenue. "AI has put us at a technology inflection point, and the UK and EMEA need to ensure that their technology ambitions can be made a reality. It's an exciting moment, and Pluralsight wants to be part of it, helping customers close skill gaps, measure the impact of training and turn new technology into productivity gains."

How the Space Supports Skills Ambition in the UK and EMEA

The need for measurable workforce readiness is growing. Pluralsight's 2026 Tech Skills Report found that skills gaps cost UK businesses an average of £380,000 annually. As organisations accelerate investment in AI and emerging technologies, closing those gaps is increasingly critical to productivity and business performance. This is reflected by the UK government's ambition to upskill 10 million workers in AI by 2030. In Europe more broadly, information technology workers made up only 5% of total employment in the EU in 2025, half of the 2030 target of 10%.

The London hub expands Pluralsight's ability to work alongside customers and partners across EMEA, connecting its technology learning expertise, skills assessments, and workforce development solutions to the business challenges organisations are working to solve.

"Helping people build the skills to move quickly and serve customers well is at the heart of what I do in my role," said Kristina Bixo, Head of Talent, Learning and Development at SEB. "I'm excited to see Pluralsight invest in its EMEA-based customers at a time when technology skills development has never been more important. I'm looking forward to visiting Pluralsight's London office and learning alongside other organisations facing the same challenges."

For more information about how Pluralsight helps organisations close skills gaps and prove what their teams can do, visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Sins

Senior Communications Manager

press@pluralsight.com

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight helps organizations build the technology workforce capabilities they need to execute their most critical priorities. Thousands of companies and government organizations around the world rely on Pluralsight to assess workforce readiness, close critical skill gaps, and build the capabilities needed to deliver business outcomes in areas crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Through expert-led learning, industry-leading skill assessments, hands-on practice, and workforce insights, Pluralsight helps technology teams keep pace with changing technology and business needs. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pluralsight-opens-london-customer-hub-to-accelerate-technology-workforce-readiness-across-emea-302920170.html