KH Group Plc: Inside information: Change of CEO at KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc

Inside information 27 October 2026 at 2:15 pm EET



Inside information: Change of CEO at KH Group Plc

Carl Haglund, CEO of KH Group Plc, has decided to step down from his position as the company's CEO.

Haglund will continue as the company's CEO for the next six months or until a new CEO has been appointed. He will also continue as Chair of the Board of KH Group's subsidiary NRG.

The recruitment process for KH Group's new CEO has been initiated.

"Under Haglund's leadership, KH Group has advanced the implementation of its strategy and streamlined its group structure. I would like to thank Haglund for his valuable contribution and work in KH Group's transformation process and in strengthening profitability," says Christoffer Landtman, Chair of the Board of KH Group Plc.

"I would like to thank the company's personnel, Board of Directors and partners for their excellent cooperation. Together, we have succeeded in KH Group's strategic objective of building a group centered on KH-Koneet, with a focus on earthmoving machinery and rescue vehicles. I feel that the Group is now in such a strong position that it is time for me to step down as CEO. We are now focusing on the final quarter and on finising the year strongly," says CEO Carl Haglund.

KH GROUP PLC

Further information:

Christoffer Landtman, Chair of the Board

christoffer@landtman.fi, tel. +358 41 5101 073

Carl Haglund, CEO

carl.haglund@khgroup.com, tel. +358 40 500 6898

KH Group in brief:

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en