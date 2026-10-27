Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
KH

WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 09:13
0,760 Euro
-3,31 % -0,026
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7380,77014:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 13:15 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KH Group Plc: Inside information: Change of CEO at KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc
Inside information 27 October 2026 at 2:15 pm EET

Inside information: Change of CEO at KH Group Plc

Carl Haglund, CEO of KH Group Plc, has decided to step down from his position as the company's CEO.

Haglund will continue as the company's CEO for the next six months or until a new CEO has been appointed. He will also continue as Chair of the Board of KH Group's subsidiary NRG.

The recruitment process for KH Group's new CEO has been initiated.

"Under Haglund's leadership, KH Group has advanced the implementation of its strategy and streamlined its group structure. I would like to thank Haglund for his valuable contribution and work in KH Group's transformation process and in strengthening profitability," says Christoffer Landtman, Chair of the Board of KH Group Plc.

"I would like to thank the company's personnel, Board of Directors and partners for their excellent cooperation. Together, we have succeeded in KH Group's strategic objective of building a group centered on KH-Koneet, with a focus on earthmoving machinery and rescue vehicles. I feel that the Group is now in such a strong position that it is time for me to step down as CEO. We are now focusing on the final quarter and on finising the year strongly," says CEO Carl Haglund.

KH GROUP PLC

Further information:

Christoffer Landtman, Chair of the Board
christoffer@landtman.fi, tel. +358 41 5101 073

Carl Haglund, CEO
carl.haglund@khgroup.com, tel. +358 40 500 6898

KH Group in brief:

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.