WF Holding Limited Announces Share Consolidation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WF Holding Limited (NASDAQ: WFF) (the "Company"), today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares, par value $0.00025 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-25, effective on October 30, 2026 (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on October 30, 2026. Upon the market opening on October 30, 2026, the Company's ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "WFF" with the new CUSIP number G9627R123.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 149,398,598 ordinary shares, consisting of 145,957,934 ordinary shares, par value $0.00025 per share, and 3,440,664 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.00025 per share, are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 25 ordinary shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share, and approximately 5,838,318 ordinary shares, par value $0.00625 per share, and 3,440,664 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.00025 per share, will be issued and outstanding after the Share Consolidation. The Share Consolidation will apply only to the ordinary shares, and the Class A ordinary shares will not be affected and will remain unchanged. The Company is authorized to issue 3,600,000,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.00625 per share, and 100,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.00025 per share. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company's ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the Share Consolidation.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, by calling +1 (212) 828-8436.

About WF Holding Limited

Based in Malaysia, WF Holding Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic ("FRP") products including tanks, pipes, ducts and custom-made FRP products. With a track record of over 30 years, the Company designs and fabricates products that meet the specific needs of its clients, ensuring high-quality and reliable performance. The Company's high-quality and durable products leverage the advantages of FRP to reinforce critical industrial infrastructure, driving resilience, longevity and sustainability. The Company also delivers a wide range of related services such as consultation, delivery, installation, repair and maintenance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE WF Holding Limited