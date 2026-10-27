Wesco International: An Executive Letter from John Engel: Why Community Impact Matters to Wesco

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Wesco International

By John Engel | Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Read the full Inaugural Wesco Cares Impact Report.

I am pleased to share our inaugural Wesco Cares Impact Report and recognize the meaningful difference our employees are making in the communities where we live and work. Wesco Cares reflects an important part of who we are as a company. It is grounded in the belief that we have a responsibility to support the communities that support us, create opportunities for our employees to give back to causes that matter to them, and partner with organizations that are working to make a positive and lasting impact. Across Wesco, our teams continue to bring that purpose to life in inspiring ways.

Over the past year, our employees have volunteered their time, contributed to local nonprofits and supported causes that strengthen the places we call home. At our sites, teams have mobilized to help build and repair homes with Habitat for Humanity, packed backpacks and essential supplies for local students, supported food pantries, contributed to humanitarian relief efforts, and partnered with organizations focused on education, including STEM and STEAM programs. These efforts may look different from community to community, but they are united by the same spirit of service and care.

The impact is significant. Over the last year, we saw a nearly 50% increase in total community investment and a 50% increase in employee volunteer engagement, reaching more than 550 charities. Behind those numbers are thousands of individual actions: employees showing up for neighbors, supporting local needs, and using their time and talents to help others.

I am incredibly grateful for the dedication, generosity and heart our team members bring to this work. Their efforts are not only making a difference for the people and organizations we support, but they are also strengthening our culture. When colleagues volunteer together, support causes they care about and connect with their communities, they build relationships, deepen engagement and reinforce the values that make Wesco a stronger company.

That is why doing good is also good business. Strong communities create opportunities for people, families and organizations to thrive. When employees come together to support causes they care about, they strengthen connections with one another and deepen their ties to the communities where we live and work.

These efforts reflect the values that define Wesco and reinforce our belief that businesses can play a positive role beyond the workplace. Community impact and business success are closely connected, and we are proud to support initiatives that create meaningful benefits for the communities we serve.

As we celebrate the impact highlighted in this report, I would also like to recognize Chris Wolf, Chief Human Resources Officer and Wesco Cares Executive Sponsor, for her leadership and commitment to Wesco Cares. Over the years, Chris has been a driving force behind the program's growth, helping foster a culture of service and encouraging employees around the world to make a difference in their communities. On behalf of our Board of Directors, leadership team and employees around the world, I want to thank Chris for her many contributions to Wesco and Wesco Cares. As she begins her well-earned retirement, we congratulate her and wish her fulfillment and all the best in the years ahead.

Thank you to every employee who volunteered, donated, organized an event, supported a colleague or helped advance the work of Wesco Cares this year. Your impact is inspiring and I am proud of what we are accomplishing together.

As we look ahead, I am excited to continue building on this momentum and expanding the ways Wesco Cares helps our employees support the causes and communities that matter most to them. Together, we can continue to make a positive and lasting impact, one act of service at a time.

John Engel

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Read the full Inaugural Wesco Cares Impact Report.

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/an-executive-letter-from-john-engel-why-community-impact-matters-1242460