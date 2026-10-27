GoDaddy: The Art of Starting Over: Meet Diana Lopera

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

How did your professional journey lead you into Product Management, and what ultimately brought you to GoDaddy?

I started writing code before I had even finished my degree. Soon, I was leading development projects, moving from traditional projects to agile ones. The real turning point came when I joined an innovation and entrepreneurship lab in Medellín that worked on city challenges. There I practiced Lean, Scrum, and SAFe, and learned to see industry needs from a more holistic point of view. That's when I knew I wanted to build digital products.

Later, I left large, well-established Colombian companies, where taking risks was rare, for a role in a public-sector organization. It was a big shift, but it gave me the foundation to work across industries and truly understand what users need.

When AI began to emerge, my intuition told me it was coming and that we needed to prepare. I didn't want a quick update; I wanted to understand how it was built, what it could do, and what it could open up. So I went back to school in Canada to study it in depth, and afterward I set out to build AI-powered products.

I had always known GoDaddy as a market leader. I read reviews, learned about its history, and kept hearing how much its people value its culture. In 2024, I joined as a Product Manager for an internal AI platform for employees. At the time, that was a true leap, and the best opportunity to start this new chapter, now with GenAI knowledge.

GoDaddy is a place where your potential is boundless, and for someone who had just reinvented her career, that meant a lot.

I still remember my first day. I was so happy, and so nervous. I wanted my first call with my manager to be perfect, and my headphones had other plans. It wasn't the start I had imagined, but starting something new is never perfect, and it doesn't have to be. From day one I could bring my true self, with the nerves, the joy, and the glitches included. GoDaddy's promise turned out to be true: bring your true self, and we'll help you shine.

What recent project are you most proud of, and what challenges did you overcome along the way?

The project I'm most proud of is the internal AI platform I work on every day. I've been very close to its evolution, and I've seen it change a lot along the way. Together, we've translated our users' needs into solutions and alternatives that fit their different use cases. At GoDaddy, we are customer-obsessed, and for me that includes our own colleagues, who are the users of this platform.

One of the biggest changes was moving from an internal development we already knew well to an open source product. We had to learn how to contribute to the community, how to adapt what the community brought us, and how to build a new way of operating around all of it. Personally, it was my first experience with this kind of operating model, and it taught me a lot.

What makes this project special is the team. They are cohesive, collaborative, always ready to take on new challenges, and above all very open to change. We truly pull together, and that has allowed us to evolve the platform while staying aligned with the strategic direction and the goals of GoDaddy.

The biggest challenge has been learning to adapt. Everything changes, and it changes fast, especially in AI. Reinvention has been part of the path: facing each new challenge as it comes, adjusting day by day, understanding what our users really need, and responding quickly to new demands.

What has your experience been collaborating across time zones and cultures at GoDaddy?

Working across time zones wasn't new to me when I joined GoDaddy, but the culture I found here was. What has surprised me most is the collaborative spirit of the people. I've worked with colleagues from every continent, and no matter where they are, they bring flexibility, generosity, and a real commitment to what they do. At GoDaddy, the distance between time zones rarely feels like distance between people.

Having lived in and gotten to know other countries before helped me understand the many cultures you can encounter at work, especially my time in Toronto. Thanks to that, and to my experience in other companies, I was able to start building from day one and pull together around our goals. Diversity drives us here, and you can feel it: people with very different backgrounds choose to work together, and that makes the work better.

And we love to have a good time, too. GoDaddy has a fun fund that lets us get together with the colleagues closest to us. Thanks to it, I've met people who live in my city but work in other parts of the company. Those meetups have helped me grow my knowledge and learn much more about the culture, and they are a great way to break the routine and enjoy time with colleagues.

For me, collaborating across cultures is another way of reinventing myself: every team asks you to listen, adapt, and grow.

What skills or experiences have been most transformative in your growth as a Product Manager?

Working across different industries has been the most transformative part of my growth. I've worked in agribusiness, banking, energy, industrial automation, and education, and each one taught me the same lesson in a different way: understand people's real needs, lead with empathy, and build truly for the users.

Being part of local learning communities also shaped how I work. They taught me to start from a problem or an opportunity and bring ideas and solutions from a practical point of view.

But the biggest lesson was the rigor and responsibility we carry as product managers. In industries where reliability and trust matter, I learned that every decision has consequences for real people. That made me a better professional, and it's what I try to bring to my work every day.

Coming to GoDaddy gave me the space to put all of that into practice. Ideas thrive here: I've been able to bring my own, be more creative, form hypotheses, and test them. It has taught me that we don't always start from certainties. And the company gives you the means to deliver the best you have and put it at the service of others. Service is something I value deeply: I like to collaborate and help whenever I can, and I try to do it every day at work.

What's your motto?

My motto comes from Santiago Ramón y Cajal, the Spanish neuroscientist: "Every man can, if he so desires, become the sculptor of his own brain."

I've always believed that accepting new challenges gives you the chance to create new neural connections. It makes you more open and more free, and in the end it leads you to what makes you feel alive and happy every day.

I'm a person full of energy, and I want to keep bringing it to everything I do and to every new challenge I take on.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-art-of-starting-over-meet-diana-lopera-1242470