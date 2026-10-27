Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Shares Insights on Advancing Digital Opportunity Through Cross-Sector Collaboration

Report from Collaborating for Connected Futures Series Explores Digital Inclusion Strategies

MUMBAI, IN AND NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Originally published by Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions, has published The Fastest Path to Increased Opportunity: Insights from Digital Inclusion Stakeholders in Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and New York City.

The report is based on insights from TCS' Digital Empowers' Collaborating for Connected Futures event series, which convened leaders across industry sectors to examine how coordinated action can help close gaps in digital access and skills, as well as broaden pathways to economic opportunity.

Participants identified early exposure to technology skills, supported by schools, nonprofits, philanthropy and employers, as essential to helping young people prepare for a changing workforce. They also explored urgent needs in their communities and developed collective actions to strengthen workforce readiness, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, and digital inclusion.

The report identifies five key priorities: building transparent, long-term partnerships; shifting workforce programs toward lifelong learning and adaptability; increasing private-sector engagement in workforce pathways; introducing young people to technology skills-development opportunities early; and involving people affected by the digital divide as partners in designing solutions.

It also presents TCS recommendations for cross-sector partners seeking to expand digital opportunity:

Expose young people to technology skills early through programs co-designed and co-delivered by schools, nonprofits, philanthropy, and the private sector.

Fund the full delivery model, including transportation, meals, hardware, software and trained instructors, to reduce barriers to participation.

Design programs to evolve as technology and community needs change.

Use asset mapping, shared measurement, and transparent data practices to strengthen coordination and accountability.

To learn more, download the full report.

Visit https://www.tcs.com/who-we-are/worldwide/tcs-na to more about TCS and its work and social impact in North America.

About TCS Empowers

TCS' flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs and other initiatives conducted under the TCS Empowers initiative are building greater futures by supporting communities and connecting people to opportunities in the digital economy. Through service, innovation, and collective knowledge, TCS is helping create equitable, inclusive pathways for everyone, especially women, youth, and marginalized groups. Follow TCSEmpowers on social media for more information about CSR at TCS.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long-term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

Follow TCS on LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | X.

TCS media contacts:

Corporate Communications & India Email: corporate.communications@tcs.com Email: santosh.castelino@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 67789098 U.S. Email: andrew.corcione@tcs.com | Phone: +1 646 617 8221 North America Corporate Social Responsibility Email: eve.pidgeon@tcs.com | Phone: +1 313 605 1026

###

Find more stories and multimedia from Tata Consultancy Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tcs-shares-insights-on-advancing-digital-opportunity-through-cro-1242481