Phison Electronics (8299TT), a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, is honored to announce that it was presented with Outstanding Supplier Performance Awards in the Semiconductor category and the Best in Quality Assembly and Test categoryat the Micron Supplier Day 2026. The event, held in Boise, Idaho, United States was attended by top-level management of Micron and its suppliers, including Phison. The awards highlight our commitment to excellence in quality, innovation and collaboration with Micron, a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage.

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Phison wins Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in Semiconductor category and the Best in Quality Assembly and Test category at the Micron Supplier Day 2026

"Receiving our third Micron Supplier Award in a row is a tremendous honor and a testament to the strength of our partnership spanning more than 17 years," said KS Pua, CEO and Founder, Phison Electronics. "For 25 years, Phison has built its reputation on controller innovation, excellence in NAND storage solutions and a commitment to delivering exceptional quality. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams around the world and our shared commitment with Micron to advancing memory and storage technologies."

"Micron's recognition of Phison speaks not only to the quality of our products, but also to the strength of our people, the discipline of our processes and our decades of sustained investment in excellence," said Michael Wu, GM President, Phison US. "Quality is not achieved overnight. It is built through years of commitment, consistency and continuous improvement. We are honored to earn Micron's trust and will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards, because a world-class partner like Micron deserves nothing but the best."

Phison and Micron have maintained a close strategic partnership for more than 17 years, collaborating across global teams.

Micron Supplier Awards 2026

The Micron Supplier Awards is an annual accolade that celebrates outstanding supplier performance across 14 categories. The awards are determined through a comprehensive evaluation process that scores suppliers on various criteria. Categories include construction, front end capital, and IT professional services. The full list of categories and winners is available on Micron's website.

Supplier partnerships at Micron

Micron's supplier program is designed to foster strong partnerships and ensure the highest standards of quality, innovation, and sustainability. Through this program, Micron collaborates closely with its suppliers to drive mutual success and deliver exceptional value to its customers.

About Phison Electronics

Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Phison has grown into a multibillion-dollar company with more than 5,000 employees-70% of whom are dedicated to R&D and more than 2,000 patents. The company's innovations encompass the Pascari portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers, including Pascari aiDAPTIV, an award-winning solution for affordable on-premises LLM training and inference.

Phison, the Phison design, the Phison logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Phison Electronics or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.

©2026 Phison Electronics or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

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[PHISON's Quick Facts]

Over 25 years experiences in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

More than 5,000 employees globally, and more than 70% are engineers

Nearly 2,000 memory-related patents globally.

Targets long-term revenue of over NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy

The global market share of SSD controller exceeds 20%

The global market share of automotive-grade controller exceeds 40%

Phison maintains long-term strategic partnerships with leading NAND manufacturers, including KIOXIA, Micron, SanDisk, Samsung, SK hynix, and YMTC.

More than 80% of Phison's revenue contribution comes from "high-value" NAND storage application markets, including servers, automotive systems, embedded systems, industrial applications, gaming consoles, and generative AI. This enables Phison to maintain relatively stable revenue and profitability despite fluctuations across the NAND industry cycle.

Phison's deep understanding and integration across the entire NAND ecosystem including strong bilateral partnerships with upstream NAND manufacturers and close engagement with downstream NAND storage application customers represent the irreplaceable value Phison brings to global customers and partners, and serve as a key competitive advantage that allows Phison to remain resilient and influential within the NAND industry.

[Forward-looking Statements]

Information included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements". Phison cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on Phison's reasonable knowledge and current expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons including without limitation, risks associated with demand and supply change, manufacturing and supply capacity, design-wins, time to market, market competition, industrial cyclicality, customer's financial condition, exchange rate fluctuations, legal actions, amendments to the laws and regulations, changes to the global economy, natural disasters, and other unexpected events which may disrupt Phison's business and operations. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Phison undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

PHISON Spokesperson

Antonio Yu

TEL: 037-586-896 #10019

Mobile: 0979-105-026

Email: antonioyu@phison.com

PHISON and Pascari

enterprise product inquires:

sales@phison.com

Sales@phisonenterprise.com

PHISON Deputy Spokesperson

Kuo-Ting Lu

TEL: 037-586-896 #26022

Mobile: 0979-075-330

Email: kuoting_lu@phison.com

PHISON and PASCARI

enterprise media inquiries:

Lynn Kelly

Lynn_kelly@phison.com

Press_americas@phison.com