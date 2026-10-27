The experienced WordPress agency leader joins WP Engine to expand adoption in the agentic web era

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress¹, today announced the appointment of Gabe Karp as vice president, new ventures. With extensive leadership experience across the ecosystem of WordPress agencies, Karp will help bring the WP Engine's AI capabilities to market and expand opportunities for customers and agency partners.

The appointment supports WP Engine's ongoing platform evolution for the agentic web, with Karp focused on helping customers and agencies move from exploring new AI capabilities to providing meaningful value.

"As AI changes how people discover, access and interact with the web, our customers need a trusted partner to help them navigate what comes next," said Amori Langstaff, senior vice president, marketing at WP Engine. "Gabe brings a deep understanding of the WordPress ecosystem and the challenges faced by agencies and businesses. His experience will be invaluable as we help customers build on the trust they place in WP Engine and take advantage of new opportunities in the agentic era."

Karp brings over 20 years of experience in agency leadership. Most recently, Karp served as chief revenue officer at the industry-leading agency Fueled, where he led global sales, marketing and commercial strategy. Prior to Fueled, he also held senior leadership positions at 10up, Siberia and Blue State.

In his new role, Karp will work directly with customers and agencies to understand where WP Engine's emerging capabilities can make the strongest business impact. Those insights will inform product roadmaps, commercial models and routes to market, while also helping to establish a clear path for existing WP Engine customers and agency partners to adopt broader platform capabilities as their needs evolve.

"Agencies understand both the technology and the business needs of their clients, and their perspective is extremely valuable as agent-ready intelligent websites take shape," said Karp. "At WP Engine, I'll be working with customers, cross-functional teams and partners to identify where new agentic capabilities can make a real difference. We have an opportunity to help businesses build on the foundations they trust, while finding new ways to reach and serve their audiences."

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. The global technology company serves and powers more than 5 million sites, providing premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized hosting platforms for websites built on WordPress, industry-tailored agency solutions, and developer-centric tools like Advanced Custom Fields, NitroPack, Local, and more. Innovative technology and industry-leading expertise are why Pandora, Experian, Equifax, VMware, HubSpot, and Dell choose WP Engine. Learn more at wpengine.com.

[1] WP Engine is a proud member and supporter of the community of WordPress users. The WordPress trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation. Uses of the WordPress name in this website are for identification purposes only and do not imply an endorsement by WordPress Foundation. WP Engine is not endorsed or owned by, or affiliated with, the WordPress Foundation.

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Sarah McCormick

press@wpengine.com