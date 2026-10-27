Brondell Inc: Brondell Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2027 Kitchen Awards Winner

Brondell announced today that the Jema Single-Handle Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2027 Kitchen Awards. The award recognizes Brondell's proprietary Nebia nozzle technology for quality, performance, value, and utility. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/kitchenawards2027.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Leveraging Brondell's proprietary Nebia nozzle technology, the Jema Single-Handle Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet is designed to meet the needs of modern kitchens. Jema delivers the cleaning power needed for everyday kitchen tasks, from rinsing delicate produce to removing stubborn residue from dirty dishes.

Jema's four unique spray modes deliver industry-leading performance. RapidRinse and GentleClean sprays are powered by patented Nebia nozzle technology, offering an efficient flow rate of just 0.8 gallons per minute.

RapidRinse: Powerful spray removes food residue with up to 65% more efficiency.

Powerful spray removes food residue with up to 65% more efficiency. GentleClean: Fine, gentle spray rinses soft produce up to two times faster with up to 73% more efficiency.

Fine, gentle spray rinses soft produce up to two times faster with up to 73% more efficiency. Aerated Stream: Standard spray flows at 1.5 gallons per minute, perfect for pot filling and rinsing.

Standard spray flows at 1.5 gallons per minute, perfect for pot filling and rinsing. Pause Mode: Stops water flow with the touch of a button, saving water and preventing messes while the sprayhead is in use.

Jema combines everyday convenience with a modern, high-arch design that complements any kitchen. Its EnduraCore cartridge is engineered for lasting durability, rated three times the industry standard at 1.5 million uses. Built-in features like AutoWave Touchless Technology, GlideBack Hose Retraction System, and a 360° swivel neck help streamline kitchen tasks, while the Accelerate Installation System features quick-connect, tool-free components for easy, DIY installation. Jema is available in three finishes: SpotClean Stainless Steel, Polished Chrome with environmentally friendly Chrome 3 plating, and Matte Black.

The Good Housekeeping Institute's kitchen and food experts-including appliance analysts, trained cooks, recipe developers, and nutritionists-spent months testing a wide range of new and best-selling products designed to make kitchen life easier. They evaluated countertop, built-in, and outdoor appliances; cooking tools; cookware; and more, as well as foods for your fridge, freezer, and pantry. Analysts assessed products in the GH Labs and test kitchens, and they also sent samples to more than 640 consumer testers to use in their own kitchens. The winners were selected based on quality, performance, value, usefulness, and-where applicable-taste.

"Being recognized by Good Housekeeping's 2027 Kitchen Awards for our Jema Touchless Kitchen Faucet is a proud moment for the entire Brondell team," says Steve Scheer, President of Brondell. "Jema brings thoughtful design and practical innovation to one of the most-used fixtures in the home. This award celebrates what we set out to achieve: a beautiful, high-performance faucet that elevates any kitchen."

Founded in 2003, Brondell delivers science-backed solutions for healthier spaces through designs that provide peace of mind, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint. Products in Brondell's ecosystem are crafted to fit seamlessly into everyday living, making routines like washing, drinking, bathing, and flushing better for people and the planet.

Product development is centered around thoughtful designs, rigorous, independent testing, and third-party certifications for contaminant reduction and resource conservation. Brondell's past accolades include the Best of KBIS Silver Award for Kitchen 2015, the KBIS 30 Under 30 Wellness and Health Award 2023, and the KBB Award Best Kitchen Accessory 2022. Brondell is the first company to release a bidet toilet seat designed for commercial and public spaces.

Brondell is a Mark Cuban-backed company with a retail presence in 4,500+ stores throughout North America, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Costco. The company acquired Nebia in February 2023, expanding its Bathe category and investing in innovative, water-saving technology.

Media Contact:

Geoff Dunlop

geoff@brondell.com

SOURCE: Brondell Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/brondell-selected-as-a-good-housekeeping-2027-kitchen-awards-win-1242216