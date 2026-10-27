London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Edison issues report on Premia Properties (ATHEX: PREMIA).

Premia Properties REIC offers investors sustainable long-term income from a diversified portfolio of properties that has grown rapidly over the past five years. During this time, Premia has demonstrated its ability to source high-yielding assets, sustaining a portfolio gross yield consistently above 7%, while maintaining virtually full occupancy. We expect recent investments to deliver strong earnings and dividend growth over the next two years and the company's ambitions extend well beyond this. Supportive shareholders have contributed capital, assets and expertise to its expansion, while broadening ownership and increasing liquidity.

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