EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

UNLOCKD (BFCH) Completes Acquisition of 1ENERGY, Expanding Consumer Wellness Portfolio to Three Brands



27.10.2026 / 15:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Third Completed Acquisition Strengthens UNLOCKD's Growing Portfolio as Management Targets Additional Transactions and a Path Toward $1 Million in Annualized Revenue LANCASTER, PA - October 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc. ("UNLOCKD" or the "Company"), today announced the completion of its acquisition of substantially all assets associated with 1ENERGY, a developed functional energy-shot brand and consumer product platform previously owned by XSBEV LLC. The acquisition marks UNLOCKD's third completed consumer wellness transaction, following its acquisitions of EVERMIND intellectual property and Ancient Extracts USA, an operating, revenue-generating wellness brand. With three brands now assembled under its growing platform, UNLOCKD continues executing its strategy of acquiring established consumer intellectual property, product formulations, brand assets and commercialization infrastructure that management believes can be developed and scaled more efficiently than building comparable platforms from inception. "We're demonstrating our ability to execute," said John P. Gorst, Chief Executive Officer of UNLOCKD. "With Ancient Extracts generating revenue, EVERMIND positioned for commercialization and now 1ENERGY joining our portfolio, we're building a foundation of differentiated consumer brands at various stages of development. Each acquisition brings assets, intellectual property and opportunities that we believe can benefit from our broader operating platform." Acquiring Established Assets. Unlocking New Potential The 1ENERGY acquisition includes brand intellectual property, existing formulations, product-development materials, packaging and creative assets, digital properties, manufacturing information, supplier relationships and other assets associated with the platform. Originally developed around the consumer proposition "Energy Without the Edge," 1ENERGY represents an opportunity to build upon an existing brand identity and substantial product-development work. UNLOCKD intends to reposition the brand through targeted formulation enhancements, including the removal of CBD and other cannabinoid ingredients, while evaluating functional mushrooms, adaptogens, nootropics and other ingredients aligned with the Company's broader wellness strategy. "1ENERGY is an example of the opportunities we believe exist throughout the consumer products industry," Gorst continued. "Significant resources can go into developing a brand, its formulations, packaging, creative identity and manufacturing infrastructure, yet the business may never reach its commercial potential. Our strategy is to identify those opportunities, acquire the underlying assets at attractive economics and provide a pathway toward commercialization." The acquisition is structured as an asset purchase rather than an acquisition of XSBEV LLC, with historical liabilities remaining with the seller except for any obligations expressly assumed under the definitive agreement. Experienced Creative Leadership Joins the Opportunity Christian Struzan, the entrepreneur and brand strategist behind 1ENERGY, will remain involved in the brand's next phase in a strategic and creative capacity, contributing experience in branding, product positioning, packaging, marketing and commercialization. "A tremendous amount of work went into developing 1ENERGY, from the formulations and packaging to the brand identity and overall consumer experience," said Christian Struzan. "What excites me about UNLOCKD is the opportunity to take that foundation and build upon it with a team focused on commercialization and growth. I'm looking forward to working with John, Jordan and the broader UNLOCKD team as we develop 1ENERGY's next chapter." Building Momentum Toward the Next Revenue Milestone With three completed acquisitions, management believes UNLOCKD is establishing a repeatable model for identifying, acquiring and commercializing consumer wellness assets. The Company continues evaluating additional acquisition opportunities, including a prospective transaction that management believes could meaningfully accelerate its revenue base and advance its progress toward a $1 million annualized revenue milestone. "We've now successfully completed three acquisitions, bringing EVERMIND, Ancient Extracts USA and 1ENERGY into the UNLOCKD portfolio," said Dr. Jordan P. Balencic, Chairman of UNLOCKD. "Each transaction strengthens our platform and demonstrates our ability to execute. We're building on that experience as we pursue our next acquisition, which we believe could bring us significantly closer to a $1 million annual revenue run rate sooner than many might expect. That milestone would be an important inflection point, but it's only the beginning. Our longer-term ambition is to build UNLOCKD into a company with $100 million or more in enterprise value. We're focused on assembling the assets, revenue and operating capabilities necessary to pursue that objective." UNLOCKD intends to continue pursuing opportunities across functional wellness, nutritional health and consumer packaged goods, with an emphasis on acquiring established assets, advancing commercialization and expanding revenue-generating operations. About 1ENERGY 1ENERGY is a functional energy-shot brand developed around the "Energy Without the Edge" consumer proposition. The platform includes established branding, product formulations, packaging, creative assets, digital properties, manufacturing information and related intellectual property. UNLOCKD intends to develop a CBD-free formulation and evaluate opportunities for renewed commercialization. Website: https://www.1energyshot.com/ About UNLOCKD Inc. BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc., is building a diversified consumer health and wellness platform focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing differentiated brands, products and intellectual property. The Company's portfolio includes Ancient Extracts USA, a revenue-generating functional wellness brand; EVERMIND, a functional wellness platform with existing formulations and intellectual property; and 1ENERGY, a developed functional energy-shot brand. UNLOCKD's strategy emphasizes identifying undercapitalized or overlooked consumer assets with established brand equity, intellectual property and commercial potential, and seeking to create value through strategic acquisitions, product development, operational execution and expanded distribution. Website: https://unlockdinc.com/ Investor and Media Contact

John P. Gorst

Chief Executive Officer

UNLOCKD Inc.

John.gorst@unlockdinc.com

https://unlockdinc.com/

OTCID: BFCH Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the future development, reformulation and commercialization of 1ENERGY; anticipated ingredients, manufacturing, distribution and product extensions; the commercialization of EVERMIND; the continued growth of Ancient Extracts USA; potential future acquisitions; the Company's anticipated progress toward a $1 million annualized revenue milestone; and UNLOCKD's broader acquisition, operating and growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that UNLOCKD will successfully reformulate, manufacture or commercialize 1ENERGY; that EVERMIND will achieve commercial success; that Ancient Extracts USA will maintain or increase revenue; that any contemplated future acquisition will be completed; that the Company will achieve a $1 million annualized revenue run rate within any particular period or at all; or that its acquisition and commercialization strategy will produce the anticipated results. Future acquisitions may require additional financing, regulatory approvals, due diligence and definitive agreements, and may not be completed on acceptable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.





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