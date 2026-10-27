Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Streamline Royalties Ltd. (the "Company" or "Streamline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gabor Bacsfalusi, P.Eng., as Vice President, Project Evaluation, effective November 2, 2026. Mr. Bacsfalusi is a mining professional with 20 years of experience in mine operations, technical consulting and corporate engineering and joins Streamline from the Technical Services team at G Mining Ventures Corp.

Mr. Bacsfalusi joins Streamline's executive leadership team and assumes responsibility for the overall technical evaluation of investment opportunities and portfolio management, including geology, resource estimation, mine engineering, geotechnical considerations, metallurgy, processing, infrastructure, permitting, and, environmental and social factors.

Ian Grundy, Chief Executive Officer of Streamline, commented: "Mr. Bacsfalusi brings the combination of technical depth and commercial judgement that sits at the heart of building a successful royalty and streaming company. Gabor's multi-faceted technical expertise will further enhance our rigorous, multidisciplinary approach to how we evaluate and monitor our investments and help position Streamline to be the next mid-tier royalty company in the mining and metals space."

About Mr. Bacsfalusi

Mr. Bacsfalusi brings 20 years of experience in the global mining industry, with expertise in project evaluation, portfolio management and corporate engineering. Prior to joining Streamline, he served as Director, Technical Services at G Mining Ventures Corp., where he was responsible for providing technical and operational oversight, supporting due diligence processes, and overseeing corporate mine planning.

Previously, Mr. Bacsfalusi spent four years at Sandstorm Gold Royalties, first as Director, Engineering and subsequently as Vice President, Technical Services, where his work focused on project evaluations, portfolio management and technical support for a diversified royalty and streaming portfolio. Before entering the royalty sector, he spent more than a decade with SRK Consulting in the United Kingdom and Canada, advising globally on due diligence mandates, operational support, and technical studies across a broad range of commodities. He began his career as a Mining Engineer in operational roles with Rio Tinto in Western Australia.

Mr. Bacsfalusi holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining from McGill University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario.

Grant of Restricted Share Rights

In connection with Mr. Bacsfalusi's appointment, the Company intends to grant Mr. Bacsfalusi 1,750,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"), subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") as well as the adoption and shareholder approval of an omnibus incentive plan. The RSUs will vest over a three-year period, contingent on continued service and in accordance with the terms of the plan.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321091