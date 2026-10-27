Partnership reduces fragmented Windows provisioning by bringing operating system deployment, applications, drivers and configuration choices into a unified workflow

Patch My PC, a leading provider of automated third-party application management and patching solutions, today announced a partnership with 2Pint Software, a specialized software company focused on advanced endpoint management, enterprise-scale operating system deployment and intelligent content delivery, that will expand Patch My PC's role across the Windows device lifecycle. By combining 2Pint Software's deployment technology with Patch My PC application management expertise, the companies are building a more unified approach to provisioning, deployment and ongoing endpoint management, beginning with an experience that brings operating systems, applications, drivers, configuration and deployment visibility together.

Simplifying Windows Deployment

Patch My PC has become an industry leader in simplifying application management. But applications are only one part of the device lifecycle. The partnership with 2Pint Software represents a long-term strategic investment, bringing together Patch My PC's expertise in application management with 2Pint Software's expertise in operating system deployment, imaging, and enterprise content delivery.

"Application management will always be core to what we do, but our customers don't manage applications in isolation. They manage devices and the full lifecycle around those devices," said David James, Chief Technology Officer at Patch My PC. "This partnership brings together the strengths of both companies as we build toward a more complete approach to endpoint management."

Today, provisioning or rebuilding a Windows device can require IT teams to coordinate multiple workflows. Applications may be packaged and deployed separately from the operating system, while drivers, settings, and deployment status are managed elsewhere. Patch My PC and 2Pint Software are working to consolidate those steps into one experience where IT teams can create reusable deployment setups, select Windows, applications, and drivers together, and track deployment progress from a central location.

Bringing 2Pint Software Deployment Technology into a Broader Experience

Patch My PC plans to build the customer experience on top of 2Pint Software technology and connect it with application management and other elements of device setup. The companies are also evaluating how 2Pint Software's existing peer-assisted delivery capabilities may fit into the joint experience. That technology allows devices to reuse deployment files already available from another nearby device when possible, while retrieving content from the original source when it is not locally available, providing critical reductions in the time it takes to deploy and provision devices.

"2Pint Software has focused on making Windows deployment more efficient, scalable and practical across modern enterprise environments," said Andreas Hammarskjöld, Chief Product Officer and Founder at 2Pint Software. "Working with Patch My PC gives us an opportunity to bring that technology into a broader experience where customers can more easily manage deployments and prepare a device for use, easing the burden on IT teams."

The partnership expands Patch My PC's focus beyond managing applications after devices are deployed and toward simplifying more of the overall Windows device lifecycle. Stop by the Patch My PC booth in the Harbor Ballroom where additional details about the joint offering, including availability and capabilities, will be shared.

To learn more about Patch My PC, visit https://patchmypc.com/.

About Patch My PC

Patch My PC is a leading provider of automated third-party patch management solutions that integrates natively with Microsoft WSUS, Configuration Manager and Intune. Acting as an automation layer between application updates and IT teams, Patch My PC maintains a curated catalog of more than 3,500 applications and automatically detects, downloads, packages, tests, and prepares updates for deployment. The platform also supports custom applications, helping organizations reduce manual patching workload, keep third-party software up to date, and strengthen application security across distributed endpoint environments. To learn more, visit https://patchmypc.com/.

About 2Pint

2Pint Software is a specialist software company focused on advanced endpoint management, enterprise-scale operating system deployment and intelligent content delivery.

Founded in 2014, 2Pint combines deep expertise in endpoint management technologies with a passion for solving complex infrastructure challenges. The company develops solutions that help organisations deploy, manage and recover endpoints at scale, optimise the delivery of content across enterprise networks, and gain greater visibility and control over their environments. At its core, 2Pint is about making complex and often overlooked technologies work brilliantly in the real world, giving enterprises practical, innovative ways to modernise endpoint management without unnecessarily replacing technology they already have. To learn more, visit https://2pintsoftware.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027116640/en/

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Media Contact

Natalie Sasscer

LaunchTech Communications for Patch My PC

patchmypc@cyberriskalliance.com

(301) 751-5176