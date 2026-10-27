BuildOps and Trimble Team Up to Give Commercial MEP Contractors More Control from Field to Back Office

Combining the strengths of BuildOps field operations and Trimble Vista and Spectrum helps contractors keep projects, crews, and financials aligned.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / BuildOps, the AI-native platform for commercial contractors, today announced a strategic collaboration with Trimble to help commercial mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractors connect field operations with the accounting systems they already rely on. As part of this relationship, two BuildOps integrations are now available on the Trimble Marketplace, a centralized hub that simplifies the discovery and purchase of verified integrations, applications and extensions. Built by both Trimble and trusted third-parties, these offerings complement Trimble solutions and expand connected technology ecosystems.

BuildOps manages the operational side of the work-from dispatch and field execution through billing and back-office follow-up. Trimble Vista and Spectrum financial management solutions support the accounting and job-cost workflows behind the business. Together, they give contractors a more connected way to run jobs without adding another disconnected system.

"Commercial contractors shouldn't have to choose between the ERP their finance team trusts and the field experience their crews need," said Will Lehrmann, Chief Product Officer at BuildOps. "This gives contractors using Vista and Spectrum a simpler way to connect the two teams and keep work moving."

What this means for contractors

BuildOps and Trimble Vista and Spectrum connectors support the flow of operational and financial information between the two solutions platforms.

Contractors get:

A cleaner handoff from field work to the back office

Faster visibility into job and financial information

Less duplicate entry between systems

Reporting and workflows built for commercial MEP work

Support from both teams

There is no change to the existing Trimble Vista or Spectrum connector experience. The difference is a more coordinated path for contractors evaluating, implementing, and getting support for the operational solution that fits their business through the Trimble Marketplace.

"Contractors need technology that works with the systems they already use-not another tool that creates more work," said Angie Wiering, Associate Vice President of Ecosystem Development at Trimble. "Together, BuildOps and Trimble are helping connect the jobsite, the office, and the back office so contractors can spend more time delivering the work."

Built for the way commercial MEP work moves

A technician captures what happened in the field. The office turns that information into the next action. Finance needs the records to line up. Leaders need to know where the work-and the money-stand.

The BuildOps integration with Trimble Vista and Spectrum brings service, projects, field operations, and financial workflows into a connected system so commercial contractors can run jobs with better visibility and fewer handoffs.

To learn more, visit Trimble and BuildOps.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the AI-native platform built for commercial contractors. It brings service, projects, field operations, and financials together in one system so teams can run jobs, keep work moving, and see what needs attention. More than 1,500 commercial contractors across North America use BuildOps. Learn more at buildops.com.



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SOURCE: BuildOps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/buildops-and-trimble-team-up-to-give-commercial-mep-contractors-m-1242299