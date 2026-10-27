Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Supply and Donate Vaccines for Global Mpox Emergency Stockpile

Bavarian Nordic donates 75,000 doses of MVA-BN and will also supply 150,000 doses to new global mpox vaccine emergency stockpile.

and will also supply 150,000 doses to new global mpox vaccine emergency stockpile. Building emergency reserves is an important milestone in global mpox preparedness, helping ensure timely and equitable access to vaccines.

This new initiative reflects Bavarian Nordic's longstanding role as a trusted partner in global health security and its mission to protect people and communities, and save lives, through vaccines.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 27, 2026 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced that it will strengthen global preparedness for mpox through a donation of 75,000 doses of its MVA-BN vaccine to the newly established global mpox vaccine emergency stockpile, helping ensure that protection is available when and where it is needed. The creation of a new stockpile marks an important milestone in global mpox preparedness, helping to ensure timely and equitable access to vaccines and enabling effective outbreak response for communities around the world.

It is managed by the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision, a mechanism hosted by WHO that coordinates the allocation and deployment of emergency vaccine supplies to countries responding to outbreaks. Initial funding for the stockpile has been provided by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The donation complements a newly awarded contract to supply 150,000 doses to the stockpile. Bavarian Nordic's contribution through both vaccine supply and donation reflects its longstanding commitment to global health security and its mission to protect people and communities, and save lives, through vaccines.

Hitesh Sahni, Senior Vice President, Public Preparedness at Bavarian Nordic, said: "Infectious diseases do not stop at borders, and communities need timely access to protection when outbreaks occur. The establishment of a global mpox vaccine emergency stockpile is an important milestone in strengthening preparedness for future outbreaks. Ensuring timely and equitable access to vaccines is critical to protecting populations and enabling an effective public health response. We are proud to embark on a new collaboration with ICG partners to build a more coordinated and resilient response to the recurring threat of mpox."

About the smallpox/mpox vaccine

MVA-BN, or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic, is the only non-replicating mpox vaccine approved in the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico (marketed as JYNNEOS), Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE), and the EU/EAA and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX). It was originally developed as a smallpox vaccine in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure the supply of a smallpox vaccine for the US population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with replicating smallpox vaccines. MVA-BN is now indicated for use for individuals considered at risk for smallpox or mpox infection.

Bavarian Nordic has been a long-term supplier of the vaccine to national stockpiles. During the 2022-2024 mpox outbreaks, the Company supported governments and international organizations by expanding access to the vaccine to more than 70 countries worldwide.

In 2024, MVA-BN received WHO prequalification for the use of the vaccine by individuals aged 12 years and older, enabling procurement through the UN agency focusing on children's health. More recently, the European Commission approved an extension of the vaccine's marketing authorization in the EU/EEA to include children aged 2 to under 12 years. This expanded indication further helps to address the unmet need for mpox vaccines among younger populations at increased risk of infection.

Bavarian Nordic is working with global partners on additional clinical studies to further expand the availability of MVA-BN for other vulnerable populations. In parallel, the Company is developing new manufacturing processes to allow for scaling of capacity to meet increased demand in the future.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and offer a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 44 74 99 58

Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

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