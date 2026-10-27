NEW YORK, Oct 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - War Labs Defense Technologies Inc. (OTC: WCCPD), formerly Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) (the "Company"), today announced that its 1-for-200 reverse stock split and corporate name change took effect at the open of business on October 26, 2026. The corporate action was announced by FINRA on its Daily List on October 23, 2026.Effective today, the Company's common stock trades under the temporary ticker symbol WCCPD. After 20 business days, the ticker symbol will revert to WCCP.Key Details:- New Name: War Labs Defense Technologies Inc.- Former Name: Wealthcraft Capital, Inc.- Reverse Split Ratio: 1-for-200 (every 200 shares of common stock combined into 1 share)- FINRA Daily List Announcement: October 23, 2026- Effective Date: Open of business, October 26, 2026- Temporary Ticker Symbol: WCCPD (for 20 business days)- Ticker Symbol Thereafter: WCCP"Today marks the official launch of War Labs Defense Technologies as a public company," said David N. Spriggs, the Company's sole officer and director. "The new name reflects who we are and where we are going. The reverse split streamlines our capital structure as we build our defense technology platform for our shareholders."The reverse split applies to the Company's issued and outstanding common stock. Shareholders who hold shares through a brokerage account do not need to take any action; their positions will be adjusted by their broker. Registered shareholders with questions about their holdings may contact the Company's transfer agent, Pacific Stock Transfer.About War Labs Defense Technologies Inc.War Labs Defense Technologies Inc. (OTC: WCCPD), formerly Wealthcraft Capital, Inc., is a Nevada corporation focused on non-lethal defense, drone and security technologies, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, XLabs, Inc. For more information, visit www.warlabs.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "will," "expects," "plans," "building" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, market reaction to the reverse split and name change, the Company's ability to execute its business plan and obtain financing, and other risks described in the Company's disclosures available at www.otcmarkets.com Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.Investor ContactWar Labs Defense Technologies Inc.201 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Box 327, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101Investor Relations: investors@warlabs.comPhone: (702) 323-6704www.warlabs.comSource: War Labs Defense Technologies Inc.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.