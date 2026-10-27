Locally owned Wellington pool care leader addresses South Florida's demanding year-round climate with guaranteed same-day equipment diagnostics and seamless digital client management.

Wellington, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - AllBlu Pool Service & Repairs, a premier locally owned pool care company, today announced the major expansion of its rapid-response emergency repair and comprehensive weekly maintenance services across Palm Beach County. Founded by industry veteran Alec Rizzo, AllBlu is scaling its operations to meet surging regional demand for reliable, same-day equipment fixes and transparent, tech-enabled pool management.

Tackling South Florida's Year-Round Pool Challenges

In South Florida, where intense summer heat, heavy tropical rainfall, and severe storms constantly threaten water chemistry and equipment stability, delayed repairs can quickly turn a pristine pool green. AllBlu addresses this critical pain point with a dedicated operational model: routine weekly care paired with guaranteed same-day diagnostics and repairs for pumps, motors, and filtration systems.

AllBlu has integrated advanced digital client portals, allowing homeowners throughout Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton, and surrounding communities to manage scheduling, review water test reports, and execute secure online payments effortlessly, replacing traditional cash and check billing.

Leadership Perspective

"South Florida pools run hard 365 days a year, and homeowners shouldn't have to wait days or weeks for a callback when a pump fails on a Friday afternoon," said Alec Rizzo, founder and owner of AllBlu. "Our expansion allows us to bring our fast, detail-driven, and reliable service to even more families, giving them total peace of mind so they can enjoy their outdoor spaces without worry."

Comprehensive Service Highlights

Weekly Maintenance: Includes skimming, brushing, vacuuming, precise chemical balancing, water testing, and routine equipment checks.

Includes skimming, brushing, vacuuming, precise chemical balancing, water testing, and routine equipment checks. Same-Day Emergency Repairs: Rapid diagnosis and in-house repair for failed pumps, motors, and filters before minor issues cause major disruptions.

Rapid diagnosis and in-house repair for failed pumps, motors, and filters before minor issues cause major disruptions. Digital Client Experience: Seamless online sign-ups, transparent digital reporting, and secure online payment options.

Expanded Service Footprint

AllBlu proudly serves Wellington and surrounding Palm Beach County communities, including:

Wellington & The Acreage

Boca Raton & Boynton Beach

Delray Beach & Greenacres

Jupiter, Lantana & Lake Worth

Loxahatchee, Palm Beach Gardens & Royal Palm Beach

Palm Springs, Westlake & West Palm Beach

About AllBlu Pool Service & Repairs

AllBlu Pool Service & Repairs is a locally owned pool cleaning, maintenance and repair company based in Wellington, Florida. Founded by Alec Rizzo, the company provides weekly pool cleaning, water chemistry, filter maintenance, equipment inspections, and pump and motor repair for homeowners in Wellington and surrounding Palm Beach County communities. Learn more at https://allblupool.com.

alec@allblupool.com

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/321216_figure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321216