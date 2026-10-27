All Access episode to air in 2027 on Public Television (PTV)

Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - A nationwide van line headquartered in Indianapolis, Wheaton | Bekins was chosen to be featured on the All Access mini-documentary series this summer and completed the video shoot for the show this month.

The series, which airs on Public Television (PTV), aims to educate its audience on critical challenges that impact communities across the country. Wheaton | Bekins is the fourth-largest household goods carrier in the United States and the only one that has partnered with the National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM) for more than a decade to educate older adults on the moving and storage industry.

With thousands of Americans falling victim to moving fraud every year - and with older adults more vulnerable to that fraud - Wheaton | Bekins strives to educate seniors on red flags to watch out for when choosing a moving company.

"My hope is that after older adults see our episode of All Access they feel more confident in choosing a mover," said Jim Gaw, Wheaton | Bekins President & CEO. "When interviewed during our shoot on Friday, I mentioned several red flags to watch out for, including large deposits, blank contracts, and non-visual surveys, that may indicate the company you're considering is taking advantage of you."

With input from senior move managers at NASMM, the van line created its Silver CertifiedTM program in 2019 to prepare its network of 300+ interstate agents to offer the best customer service experience to older adult customers. All Access allows Wheaton | Bekins the opportunity to feature that certification nationally, so older adults who need to move know they have the option to work with a company that values working with them and has the extra training to make their experience successful.

"Moving is a big milestone for anyone but can be especially emotional for older adults, so it takes a special company to make the experience a good one," said Kyle Patz, Wheaton | Bekins CFO. "Our goal is to become the world's premiere transportation company by offering the best customer experience at a reasonable price. We hope this opportunity to feature our Silver CertifiedTM program helps us reach more of the people we want to help."

Wheaton | Bekins is located at 8010 Castleton Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Staff can be reached by phone at (800) 932-7799 or online at wheatonworldwide.com and bekins.com.

The video production crew interviews Wheaton | Bekins President & CEO Jim Gaw.

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Tena Barefoot of Wheaton Moving & Storage, interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving, runs through her educational moving content for our models, an older adult and her adult daughter.

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About Wheaton | Bekins

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, including Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners.

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Media Contact:

Jaymie Shook, Wheaton | Bekins

317.518.1059 | jaymie_shook@wvlcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321166