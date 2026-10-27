etisalat achieves record 9M 2026 performance as consolidated net profit rises 46% YoY to AED 17.2 billion

Consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2026 reached AED 57.6 billion, an increase of 10.0 per cent YoY

Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2026 reached AED 17.2 billion, up 45.9 per cent YoY

Group subscriber base reached 254.8 million

Group marks 50 years by taking the etisalat name forward into a new era of growth

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- etisalat today announced its Q3 2026 consolidated financial results, reporting consolidated revenue of AED 19.5 billion, growing 6.9 per cent year-over-year (YoY). Consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2026 reached AED 57.6 billion, up 10.0 per cent YoY. Consolidated net profit in Q3 reached 11.2 billion, while consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2026 reached AED 17.2 billion, up 45.9 per cent YoY, reinforced by continued progress in building higher-value capabilities across connectivity, sovereign digital infrastructure and AI and by disciplined portfolio management.

In Q3, EBITDA rose by 5.1 per cent YoY, reaching AED 9.0 billion with a margin of 46.1 per cent. For the first nine months of 2026, EBITDA reached AED 26.7 billion, a growth of 10.3 per cent YoY, with a margin of 46.4 per cent.

etisalat's total subscriber base reached 254.8 million in Q3 2026, representing 29.4 per cent YoY growth. In the UAE, subscribers rose 5.2 per cent YoY to 16.5 million, driven by strong demand for advanced digital services and intelligent connectivity.

Financial Highlights



Q3 2025 Q3 2026 %Change 9M 2025 9M 2026 %Change Consolidated Revenues AED 18.2bn AED 19.5bn 6.9 % AED 52.4bn AED 57.6bn 10.0 % Consolidated Net Profit* AED 3.0bn AED 11.2bn 276.2 % AED 11.8bn AED 17.2bn 45.9 % EBITDA AED 8.5bn AED 9.0bn 5.1 % AED 24.2bn AED 26.7bn 10.3 % Earnings per Share AED 0.34 AED 1.29 276.2 % AED 1.36 AED 1.98 45.9 % Total Group Subscribers 197.0 million 254.8 million 29.4 % 197.0 million 254.8 million 29.4 % etisalat UAE Subscribers 15.7 million 16.5 million 5.2 % 15.7 million 16.5 million 5.2 %

Net Profit adjusted for Vodafone gain in Q3 2026 is AED 3.2bn and EPS AED 0.37

Net Profit adjusted for Vodafone gain in 9M 2026 is AED 9.2bn and EPS 1.06

The quarter also saw the completion of etisalat's sale of its entire stake in Vodafone Group, generating total consideration of AED 21.9 billion, including the final dividend and gain of approximately AED 8.0 billion. The transaction contributed to the group's financial performance during the quarter, providing additional financial flexibility.

As etisalat marks its 50th anniversary, it has set out a new vision to become a leading AI-powered and enabling telco and moved forward under the etisalat name, symbolising the central role of connectivity in the AI era. This ambition builds on the capabilities developed across digital services, cloud, cybersecurity, AI, infrastructure and fintech, bringing them into sharper focus around our strong telecommunications foundation with AI at its core.

Building on UAE's ambition to become a global hub for advanced technology and AI, etisalat plans to expand its international connectivity capacity to more than 500 terabits per second (Tbps) by 2030, an increase of over twenty-five times of the current capacity, in addition to developing diverse routes designed to enhance connectivity efficiency and reliability, delivering advanced, low-latency performance. This reiterates the importance of the digital infrastructure as a fundamental pillar for supporting emerging technologies and enabling a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Group CEO of etisalat, said: "Our performance in Q3 2026 underscores the resilience of our business model and the discipline with which we are turning growth opportunities into tangible results. Consolidated revenue reached AED 19.5 billion, an increase of 6.9 per cent YoY, while EBITDA reached AED 9.0 billion, up 5.1 per cent, with an EBITDA margin of 46.1 per cent. These results reflect the strength of our core connectivity business and the discipline of our execution. Combined with our focus, these strengths underpin our confidence in our ability to excel and create long-term value to our stakeholders"

Masood added: "Over the past several years, etisalat has built an integrated portfolio of broad range of advanced capabilities across AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, digital services, and fintech. Today, as AI is integrated more deeply into core enterprise and government operations, the foundational connectivity, compute, and secure infrastructure powering it become more critical. With the group firmly establishing itself as a key enabler, we will continue to provide the secure digital infrastructure and ultra-fast connectivity that power this wide-reaching transformation."

He continued: "This gives the etisalat brand, which means 'communications', a renewed purpose with a new and deeper meaning. Connectivity is no longer just about moving data, for us. It is about enabling the modern digital economy by building and operating the infrastructure and intelligent platforms that will define the future."

Masood concluded: "etisalat has proven its ability to create sustainable value and to translate technological progress into direct, tangible commercial and economic impact. Building on decades of strategic achievements, enduring customer relationships, strong operational efficiency and infrastructure designed for maximum readiness and reliability, we remain focused on enabling the networks of the future, anchoring the region's digital economies, and cementing the UAE's position at the heart of the global digital economy. As etisalat embarks on its next fifty years journey, we renew our commitment to build on the UAE leadership's forward-looking vision and to continue investing with full confidence to compete and lead on the global scale."

Contact

Nancy Sudheer

nsudheer@etisalat.ae

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