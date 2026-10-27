BWH Hotels Unveils Enterprise Transformation, Uniting Global Portfolio Under WorldHotels

The strategic evolution brings together more than 4,000 hotels across 100 countries and introduces WorldHotels Rewards, a unified loyalty program launching Jan. 5, 2027

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global hospitality enterprise BWH Hotels today announced a comprehensive transformation, bringing more than 4,000 hotels and 18 brands under a single loyalty program and global masterbrand, WorldHotels. The move is designed to strengthen portfolio awareness, create greater clarity for travelers and hotel owners and accelerate growth through a unified platform and enhanced digital capabilities, while delivering a guest experience that's powered by local expertise.

Grounded in rigorous consumer research and guest feedback, this strategic evolution reflects how today's travelers discover, evaluate and book hotels, while preserving the local character of each independent property.

"We have a hotel for virtually every travel occasion, but many travelers only know a portion of our portfolio," said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer, WorldHotels. "WorldHotels gives us a clearer way to tell our story. By connecting our brands, loyalty program and digital capabilities under one masterbrand, we're making it easier for travelers to understand who we are today, while enabling our hoteliers to better compete on a global scale and preserving the independence and individuality of our 4,000 hotels."

Though the company's portfolio has expanded across luxury, boutique, upscale, extended-stay and economy segments, research indicates many travelers are aware of only part of its offerings. The move to WorldHotels is intended to create greater clarity and awareness, while preserving the distinct identities of its brands and properties. Unifying under WorldHotels bridges this gap, giving guests a seamless way to navigate its full spectrum of hospitality options.

Local Expertise at Global Scale

Unlike many large hospitality companies built around standardized experiences, WorldHotels is building its platform around local expertise. The transformation is designed to scale the knowledge of thousands of independent hoteliers throughout the global network-surfacing neighborhood insights from on-the-ground hotel teams and making those local experiences easier for travelers to discover across the portfolio.

While individual property identities, signage and iconic flags will remain unchanged, the WorldHotels platform will expand cross-portfolio discovery, strengthen direct relationships with guests and increase visibility for hotel owners worldwide.

By combining local expertise with the scale of a global hospitality company, WorldHotels will offer travelers both the confidence of a trusted network and the authenticity of destination-driven experiences.

WorldHotels Rewards: A Unified Loyalty Program for 70 Million Members

Central to the transformation is WorldHotels Rewards, a new, unified loyalty program that consolidates Best Western Rewards and WorldHotels Rewards with 70 million existing members combined. Simple, transparent and rewarding, the new program introduces three streamlined membership tiers, while protecting all current benefits such as status matching, member rates and points that never expire. Members will retain their existing points value and enjoy additional opportunities to earn points, while gaining access to a more connected global portfolio and simplified rewards experience.

Additional details about the new loyalty program will be announced on Nov. 16, 2026.

"WorldHotels Rewards was designed with our guests at the heart of every decision. Through extensive consumer research and member feedback, we learned travelers want a loyalty program that feels intuitive and transparent, that recognizes them wherever they travel," said Joelle Park, Chief Marketing Officer, WorldHotels. "By bringing our loyalty program together under WorldHotels Rewards, we're making it easier for guests to discover the full breadth of our portfolio, find the right hotel for every journey and feel welcomed wherever they stay."

Enhanced Digital Platform Designed to Scale Local Hospitality

To power this new rewards program and modernize guest engagement, WorldHotels has invested heavily in its digital infrastructure, launching a new website and redesigned mobile app. At the core of the experience is a proprietary discovery platform built from more than 10,000 hours of insights gathered from hotel teams around the world.

These insights will help travelers discover hotels, neighborhoods and experiences across the portfolio, alongside a user experience that makes it easy to manage booking and loyalty activity. By connecting local expertise, loyalty and digital discovery on a single platform, WorldHotels is helping travelers explore more of its portfolio while increasing visibility and direct-booking opportunities for hotel owners.

WorldHotels Collection: Independent, Character-Rich Hotels

As part of this transformation, the portfolio's upscale and luxury hotels will now be unified under WorldHotels Collection, a global platform for independent properties that preserves the individuality that increasingly drives traveler choice. WorldHotels Collection comprises six categories: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive, WorldHotels Crafted, WorldHotels Backdrop and WorldHotels Residences.

"The future of luxury hospitality isn't about standardization. It's about helping exceptional independent properties compete and grow on a global stage, while remaining true to their identity," said Ron Pohl, President, WorldHotels Collection. "WorldHotels Collection sits at the intersection of independence and scale, giving owners access to the commercial power, technology and demand drivers of a major hospitality network while maintaining the tailored, local experiences today's travelers are seeking."

WorldHotels Collection is expanding in some of the hospitality industry's fastest-growing categories: WorldHotels Residences combines private homeownership with luxury hospitality services and brand affiliation, while WorldHotels Backdrop connects travelers with distinctive destinations where immersive natural settings and elevated accommodations converge. Together, these platforms broaden growth opportunities for developers, owners and independent operators seeking access to global distribution and brand recognition.

For more information, please visit WorldHotels.com. New WorldHotels logos, high-resolution images and b-roll are available here.

About WorldHotels

WorldHotels is a global hospitality portfolio with more than 4,000 hotels and resorts across 18 brands in over 100 countries. From luxury and boutique stays to value-driven travel, WorldHotels pairs global scale with local expertise, serving the needs of leisure and business travelers as well as hoteliers worldwide. Guided by a commitment to make travel more welcoming, WorldHotels connects guests to the neighborhoods and experiences that make each destination unique.

Through WorldHotels Rewards, 70 million members can enjoy simplified benefits across the portfolio with points that never expire, exclusive member rates and flexible redemption opportunities. For more information, visit WorldHotels.com and follow WorldHotels on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About WorldHotels Rewards

WorldHotels Rewards is the global loyalty program of the WorldHotels portfolio, connecting 70 million members to rewarding travel experiences across more than 4,000 hotels worldwide. Designed around simplicity, the program features points that never expire, exclusive member rates and flexible redemption opportunities. Members can manage bookings, track rewards and redeem points through the WorldHotels Rewards app and online.

WorldHotels Rewards members can earn and redeem rewards across a portfolio of brands, including:

Luxury & Lifestyle: WorldHotels Collection, WorldHotels Backdrop, Aiden

Upscale: Best Western Premier, BW Premier Collection

Everyday Travel: BW Signature Collection, Best Western Plus, GLo, Best Western

Value: SureStay Hotels, SureStay Collection

Longer Stays: Executive Residency, @HOME by Best Western, SureStay Studio

Learn more or enroll for free at WorldHotels.com/RewardsOverview.

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