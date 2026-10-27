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WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 17:36
115,90 Euro
+0,43 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Belgien 20
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
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KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
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KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
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115,90116,0518:20
115,90116,0518:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 18:10 Uhr
96 Leser
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KBC Groep: KBC's capital remains well above the minimum capital requirements

KBC has been informed by the European Central Bank (ECB) of its new minimum capital requirements. Following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) performed for 2026, the ECB has formally notified KBC of its decision to maintain both the Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) at 1.95% and the Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G) at 1.00% of RWA.

The decision leads to a fully loaded overall CET1 requirement for KBC Group (under the Danish Compromise) of 10.94% (stable compared to 2Q2026). The requirement consists of a Pillar 1 Requirement of 4.50%, a P2R of 1.10% (incl. split according to Article 104a of CRDV), a capital conservation buffer of 2.50%, the O-SII (other systemically important institutions) capital buffer of 1.50% and includes all announced decisions by local competent authorities on future changes of countercyclical capital buffers (1.34%).

At the end of the second quarter of 2026, KBC Group's unfloored fully loaded Basel 4 CET1 ratio amounted to 14.4%, well above the CET1 requirement.

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies

Kurt De Baenst
Investor Relations, KBC-group
+ 32 472 50 04 27 - IR4U@kbc.be		Katleen Dewaele
Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
+ 32 475 78 08 66 - katleen.dewaele@kbc.be
KBC Group NV - Havenlaan 2, 1080 Brussels
KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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