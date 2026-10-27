PointServ, Inc.: PointServ Becomes Fannie Mae Authorized Report Supplier for Income and Employment Verification

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / PointServ, a provider of digital verification solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that its consumer-permissioned payroll Verification of Income and Employment (VOIE) report is eligible for use with Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(DU) validation service.

Through PointServ, applicants securely connect to their payroll provider and permission access to their income and employment data. PointServ returns requested pay stubs and an income and employment verification report, with report data electronically transmitted to Fannie Mae's DU validation service to enable validation of borrower income and employment.

When successfully validated through DU, lenders can receive Day 1 Certainty on validated loan components, including relief from enforcement of certain representations and warranties, subject to Fannie Mae requirements.

PointServ's consumer-permissioned approach allows lenders to obtain income and employment data directly from payroll sources early in the mortgage application process. This can reduce reliance on more costly traditional VOIE services and manual documentation while providing borrowers with a faster, more streamlined verification experience.

"Becoming an authorized provider for income and employment verification expands the value we can provide lenders through our consumer-permissioned payroll solution," said Iavor Boyanov, Co-Founder and CTO at PointServ. "Lenders can obtain payroll data directly from the source while taking advantage of the efficiency, certainty, and reduced documentation available through Fannie Mae's DU validation service."

PointServ's payroll VOIE solution can be integrated into lender point-of-sale and loan origination systems through APIs, enabling income and employment verification to occur as part of the lender's existing digital application workflow.

About PointServ

PointServ provides verification and income calculation solutions for the mortgage industry, enabling lenders to obtain and analyze borrower financial data through a secure digital platform and API. The company supports verification of assets, income, employment, tax transcripts, and identity through integrations with thousands of financial data sources.

Contact Information

Matt Ellis

(855) 298-8400

SOURCE: PointServ, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pointserv-becomes-fannie-mae-authorized-report-supplier-for-incom-1242636