WM Synergy Brings AI to Small and Mid-Sized Manufacturers

New AI Business Unit combines ERP expertise, manufacturing process knowledge, and in-house AI engineers to put AI to work on the shop floor and in the back office

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Small and mid-sized manufacturers can now put AI to work on everyday tasks like order entry, cash application, and MRP exception handling, using the ERP systems they already run. WM Synergy, an ERP consulting firm serving more than 2,200 manufacturers and distributors, today announced the formation of its AI Business Unit, led by Michael Canty, Director, AI Solutions.

The unit's mandate is to help clients assess their AI readiness, build the data and governance foundations adoption requires, and deliver AI that works with their existing ERP platforms, with no re-platforming required. It will also guide the use of AI across WM Synergy's own operations, so clients get an approach WM Synergy applies to itself first.

The unit responds to growing demand from manufacturers and distributors for practical direction on AI. It gives clients a disciplined path from exploration to measurable results.

WM Synergy's ERP consultants and AI engineers work as one team, so the AI it builds fits the way manufacturers work today. Many modern ERP platforms, including those from Infor and Acumatica, now come with AI features built in. The unit helps clients put that AI to work, deploys WM Synergy's own AI products, and builds custom AI agents that run alongside the ERP clients already have. Owners stay in control of what AI can see and do. In one recent engagement, an AI-assisted data migration that previously took 120 hours now takes 3.

"Small and mid-sized manufacturers don't need another AI pitch. They need a partner who understands how a quote becomes an order, an order becomes a work order, and a work order becomes cash. And they need a partner who can build AI into that flow," said Paul Tedford, Chief Executive Officer of WM Synergy. "We know the ERP, we know the shop floor and the warehouse, and we have the AI engineers to tie it together. Mike brings the experience and vision to lead this effort with the rigor our clients expect."

"Our clients run their businesses on the systems we implement, and we know the processes behind them, which puts us in a strong position to help them adopt AI responsibly," said Canty. "Our goal is to help every client pursue AI with confidence, grounded in sound data, strong governance, and clear business outcomes. If it doesn't show up in margins, cash flow, or on-time delivery, we haven't done our job."

Canty brings 14 years of go-to-market and operational leadership experience. He joins from Haptiq, a software and services company delivering AI solutions to private equity-backed organizations, where he was Senior Director of Global Operations and saw firsthand the pressure mid-market operators face to deliver results quickly. There he led the initial build-out of the AI practice and global operations at a company of more than 350 employees, including more than 150 engineers across the United States, Canada, India, and Poland.

The AI Business Unit is available now. To schedule an AI readiness conversation, call 866-896-6347 or visit wm-synergy.com/ai-solutions-book-a-call.

ABOUT WM SYNERGY

WM Synergy helps manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies select, implement, optimize, and move their ERP systems to the cloud, and now builds and implements AI that runs with them. Formed in 2023 through the merger of Watermark Solutions and Synergy Resources, the firm brings more than 40 years of ERP experience and 160+ specialists to more than 2,200 customers. WM Synergy is a Gold Channel Partner for Infor and Acumatica and was named 2026 Acumatica Manufacturing Partner of the Year and Infor Compass Partner of the Year. Learn more at wm-synergy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bianca Granado, Marketing Team Lead

Bianca.Granado@wm-synergy.com · (346) 601-3079

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SOURCE: WM Synergy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wm-synergy-brings-ai-to-small-and-mid-sized-manufacturers-1242702