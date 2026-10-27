Tribun Health: Pathology's Future Is Connected, Hyland Is Bringing It Into Focus

85% of pathology labs still rely on glass slides as diagnostic workloads surge 42%, creating diagnosis delays that cost patients time and health systems millions

FDA-cleared, Health Canada licensed, and CE-Marking digital pathology for primary diagnosis, eliminating the last major barrier to clinical adoption at scale

A governed medical imaging architecture that connects pathology to radiology, cardiology, and multi-specialty care teams, without creating another information silo

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / While healthcare has modernized radiology, cardiology, and medical imaging over the past decade, pathology has remained stubbornly analog. Approximately 90% of diagnostic pathology still relies on glass slides. Laboratories face a 42% surge in diagnostic workloads, pathologist shortages are deepening, creating unacceptable delays in patient care. That gap ends now.

Hyland today announced Hyland Digital Pathology powered by Tribun Health , an enterprise-grade digital pathology solution that ends the clinical, operational, and architectural fragmentation that has kept pathology disconnected from healthcare's digital transformation. Health systems can now consolidate every imaging specialty-radiology, cardiology, pathology, ophthalmology, and others-into a single governed platform, without a new departmental silo.

"Pathology belongs at the core of an enterprise medical imaging strategy," said Vinitha Ramnathan, SVP and GM of Healthcare Product Management at Hyland. "With Hyland Digital Pathology, we're helping health systems move beyond isolated workflows to connect pathology with radiology and cardiology on a scalable, governed imaging foundation. This gives pathologists the tools to collaborate across locations and brings critical diagnostic information closer to the teams making care decisions."

Bringing Pathology in Without Locking It Down

Hyland Digital Pathology, powered by Tribun Health's CaloPix platform, delivers an FDA-cleared, Health Canada licensed, CE-Marking, and Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG No. 531926) as a Class 1 software IVD medical device, digital pathology solution purpose-built for primary diagnosis. Rather than forcing pathologists onto a generic imaging platform, it preserves the diagnostic workflows they already trust, enabling faster adoption and clinical confidence from day one.

"Digital pathology cannot scale as an isolated departmental project," said Jean-François Pomerol, CEO of Tribun Health. "By bringing CaloPix into Hyland's enterprise imaging ecosystem, we are creating a practical path for healthcare organizations to modernize pathology while preserving the specialized workflows, clinical governance and regulatory rigor that diagnosis demands."

A core design principle behind Hyland Digital Pathology is openness, built on vendor-neutral archiving, universal viewing, and standards-based interoperability. Its key components include:

CaloPix Image Management System (IMS): A pathology-native diagnostic workflow engine delivering primary diagnosis, case management, and AI-ready assisted analysis within a familiar interface, accelerating the transition from glass to digital.

A pathology-native diagnostic workflow engine delivering primary diagnosis, case management, and AI-ready assisted analysis within a familiar interface, accelerating the transition from glass to digital. Medical Imaging Integration: Acuo VNA and NilRead extend vendor-neutral archiving and universal viewing across pathology, radiology, cardiology, and other specialties, so data flows into multidisciplinary workflows without proprietary barriers. TeleSlide adds secure remote diagnosis and subspecialty consultations, expanding access to expertise without physical slide transport.

Acuo VNA and NilRead extend vendor-neutral archiving and universal viewing across pathology, radiology, cardiology, and other specialties, so data flows into multidisciplinary workflows without proprietary barriers. TeleSlide adds secure remote diagnosis and subspecialty consultations, expanding access to expertise without physical slide transport. AI-Ready and Interoperable by Design: An open, vendor-neutral AI framework with human-in-the-loop governance lets health systems scale AI-assisted diagnostics without fragmenting infrastructure with point solutions, backed by DICOM standardization, LIS and EMR connectivity, and flexible deployment models.

Together, these capabilities reflect a deliberate choice: rather than another closed, disconnected archive, Hyland Digital Pathology extends what health systems already have, bringing pathology into the enterprise imaging fold without sacrificing the openness they've already invested in.

Proven Clinical Trust, Enterprise Scale

Tribun Health's clinical credibility now combines with Hyland's medical imaging scale to create a platform already supporting millions of imaging studies across radiology, cardiology, and specialty imaging in multi-site, mission-critical health systems globally. Hyland's VNA infrastructure is validated at petabyte scale, controlling the growth of whole slide imaging data without compromising performance, cost predictability, or clinical oversight. For health systems, Hyland Digital Pathology delivers three outcomes that build the business case for adoption.

First, it accelerates clinical decisions by helping pathologists transition faster from glass to digital while preserving trusted workflows, improving diagnostic turnaround times. Multidisciplinary teams gain access to pathology data alongside radiology and other imaging in a single interface, eliminating the need to search across disconnected systems.

Second, it enables pathologist success by reducing administrative burden, supporting telepathology, and enabling more flexible work models, directly addressing burnout as the pathologist shortage deepens, and supporting retention and recruitment.

Third, it controls infrastructure costs by consolidating pathology into a broader medical imaging strategy, can reduce redundant archives, reducing governance overhead, and enabling intelligent data tiering-so health systems stop building departmental silos and start operating as truly integrated systems.

Together, these outcomes, speed, collaboration, and cost control, make Hyland Digital Pathology not just a clinical upgrade, but a sound business investment.

For health systems ready to modernize pathology and unlock the clinical value of a truly unified diagnostic record, Hyland Digital Pathology represents the solution the market has been waiting for.

Hyland invites RSNA 2026 attendees to see Hyland Digital Pathology in action with hands-on demonstrations at booth #1322, running November 29 through December 2 in Chicago.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com .

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in content intelligence and automation, empowering organizations to transform enterprise content into governed intelligence that accelerates decision-making and business performance. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's open platform uses AI to turn content, data, and processes into trusted context that enables people, applications, and agents to automate work across the content-powered agentic enterprise. For more information, visit Hyland.com .

About Tribun Health

Tribun Health is a global leader in digital pathology, delivering the Best in KLAS award-winning platform CaloPix, which is CE-Marking, Health Canada-approved, and FDA-cleared for clinical use. Its pathology solutions help enhance workflow efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and patient outcomes. Our mission is simple: to ensure every cancer patient receives a timely and informed diagnosis-because every moment counts. By advancing pathology with cutting-edge innovation, Tribun Health is shaping the future of cancer care. For more information, visit Tribun.Health .

Media contacts:

Jason Gerdon: jason.gerdon@hyland.com

Andreia Beyer: abeyer@tribun.health

SOURCE: Tribun Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pathologys-future-is-connected-hyland-is-bringing-it-into-focus-1242048