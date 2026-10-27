New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - The Nuvo Group, a financial printer and SEC EDGAR filing provider serving public and private companies, law firms, and other corporate clients, today announced its participation in The PIPEs Conference, taking place November 4-5, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The Nuvo Group is proud to participate as a Gold Sponsor of this year's conference.

On November 5 at 4:15 PM, Arti Gandhi, Director of iXBRL Operations and Business Development at The Nuvo Group, will moderate the panel discussion:

Rethinking the 10-Q: Would Semiannual Reporting Help or Hurt U.S. Markets?

The discussion will examine the potential impact of moving from quarterly to semiannual reporting for U.S. public companies, including whether less frequent reporting could reduce short-term market pressures and allow management teams to focus more closely on long-term strategy.

The panel will also explore the potential tradeoffs between reduced compliance costs and market transparency, the implications for small-cap and growth companies, and whether investors, analysts, and market makers could maintain effective price discovery with fewer mandated disclosures.

Joining Gandhi on the panel will be:

Phil Ilgenstein , Partner, Weaver

, Partner, Weaver Derek Kearns , Partner, SEC & SPAC Practice Leader, Centri Business Consulting

, Partner, SEC & SPAC Practice Leader, Centri Business Consulting Rob Quick , Partner, RRBB

, Partner, RRBB Rajiv Radia, Partner, Whiteford

In addition to Arti Gandhi, Tony Barletta, Susan Galletta, and Gary Quase of The Nuvo Group will be in attendance throughout the conference.

Interested parties can register to attend The PIPEs Conference here: https://www.thepipesconference.com/2026-register/.

About The Nuvo Group

The Nuvo Group is a financial printer and SEC EDGAR filing provider serving public and private companies, law firms, and other corporate clients. The firm provides SEC filing, iXBRL, financial printing, shareholder meeting logistics, proxy design services, press release distribution, and related shareholder communication services.

For more information, visit www.thenuvogroup.com.

About PIPEs and DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events has covered private investments in public equity for more than 20 years through its annual industry event. The PIPEs Conference provides a forum for networking and dealmaking while covering key trends, regulatory developments, and notable transaction structures.

For almost a quarter of a century, DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide range of business and investment topics. For more information, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321254