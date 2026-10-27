Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Pelican AI Corp.: Reducing False Alarms in Bank Payments and Compliance

Pelican AI Corp. (CSE: PEL) (the "Company" or "Pelican") reviewed its software for bank payments, compliance, and fraud detection, including a customer-reported 96.8% straight-through processing rate at a global American bank, more than 70% fewer false positives at a Big 5 Canadian bank, and its new Fraud Alerts Optimizer.

The article examines how Pelican's self-learning software reduces the false positives that slow bank payments and compliance reviews, against the backdrop of rising payment volumes and widening regulatory checks across the banking industry.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/10/27/pelican-ai-turns-big-banks-costly-false-alarms-into-a-profitable-business/

About Pelican AI Corp.

Pelican AI Corp. (CSE: PEL) is a financial technology company providing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance. With more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, Pelican's technology is trusted by major financial institutions across more than 55 countries and has processed more than two billion transactions representing approximately $10 trillion in value.

Learn more at pelican.ai or their investor site at ir.pelican.ai.

Follow Pelican AI on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Contact:

Nino Di Teodoro

CEO

investor@pelican.ai

+1 (732)-603-4990

About Market One

Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

Learn more at marketone.ca.

Contact:

Brett Yelland

brett@marketone.ca

+1 (604)-250-4082

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321290