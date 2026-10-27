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ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 21:38 Uhr
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Frownies Secures Federal Trademark Protection for Its Original Wrinkle Patch Configurations

The fifth-generation, family-owned beauty brand celebrates two registrations recognizing the distinctive designs of its original Frownies wrinkle patches.

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Frownies, the family-owned beauty brand trusted since 1889, is celebrating a significant milestone in its 137-year history: federal trademark registrations for the distinctive configurations of its two original wrinkle patch designs.

The latest registration, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on October 6, 2026, covers the configuration of the Frownies for the Forehead & Between the Eyes (Registration No. 8,481,686). It joins the Frownies for the Corners of the Eyes & Mouth configuration, registered on April 14, 2026 (Registration No. 8,209,602). Both trademarks are registered to B & P Company, Inc., the parent company of Frownies.

Trademark protection can extend beyond a brand's name or logo to distinctive product designs, known as product configuration trade dress. Securing registration for a product design requires evidence that consumers associate the design with a specific brand. These registrations recognize the specific configurations of Frownies' original wrinkle patches as identifiers of the brand.

"Securing trademark protection for the shape of a product itself is no small accomplishment. Unlike protecting a brand name or logo, the legal standard for a product's shape is exceptionally high. Frownies has achieved something that relatively few brands can claim, joining a distinguished category of recognizable designs alongside iconic examples like the Coca-Cola bottle," said Kevin Costanza, Partner & Group Chair at Seed Intellectual Property Law Group LLP.

For Frownies, the achievement represents more than legal protection. It honors the distinctive patch designs that generations of customers have made part of their skincare routines and reinforces their association with the original Frownies brand.

Founded by Margaret Kroesen in 1889, Frownies began with a simple idea: helping women soften the look of expression lines in a non-invasive way. Over the decades, Frownies' original wrinkle patches became a trusted part of beauty routines and earned a reputation as a Hollywood beauty secret.

That history made the trademarks possible. Because the Frownies shapes have remained unchanged for more than a century, the brand was able to draw on generations of preserved advertisements, publications, and historical records to demonstrate the longstanding association between the distinctive patch configurations and the brand.

For Helen Morrison, President and CEO of Frownies and the fifth generation of women to lead

the company, the milestone carries a deeply personal significance.

"When I think about everything that has gone into building Frownies over the past 137 years, it's incredible to see our history play a role in an achievement like this," said Morrison. "My great-great-grandmother created something that has been carried forward by generations of women, and we have the privilege of continuing that work today. Protecting what makes Frownies recognizable is about honoring that legacy while making sure it remains strong for generations to come."

The registrations also provide a foundation for lasting brand protection. Trademark registrations can be renewed indefinitely, provided the shape and design remain in use and required maintenance filings are completed.

Today, Frownies continues to introduce its original wrinkle patches and growing skincare collection to new generations of customers. Rooted in five generations of women's leadership, the brand remains committed to helping people feel good in their skin at every age.

About Frownies

Family-owned since 1889, Frownies is a longtime cult favorite known as the original beauty-sleep secret. Frownies' iconic Wrinkle Patches and growing line of skincare offer effective alternatives to invasive cosmetic procedures. Passed down by five generations of women, Frownies continues to make waves by blending authenticity, innovation, and a fiercely loyal community that spans the globe. Visit http://frownies.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Laura Gaspard
laura@frownies.com

SOURCE: Frownies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/frownies-secures-federal-trademark-protection-for-its-original-wrinkle-1242735

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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