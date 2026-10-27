Wilmington-based electrical education and technical advisory company outlines plans to extend programs into South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Wilmington, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Bojekian Engineering & Education Consulting, a proposed Wilmington-based technical education and advisory business founded by retired electrical engineer Stephen Bojekian, has outlined a regional expansion plan designed to extend its educational programs and technical advisory services beyond North Carolina. The proposed initiative targets South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia, establishing a five-state service area focused on electrical safety education, technical workforce development, infrastructure awareness, and practical engineering instruction.

The expansion strategy represents a proposed next phase for the company, with an emphasis on making industry knowledge more accessible to educational institutions, community organizations, aspiring technicians, and businesses throughout the southeastern United States.





Bojekian Engineering & Education Consulting Announces Regional Expansion Plan Across Five Southeastern States

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Regional Expansion Across the Southeast

Under the proposed expansion, Bojekian Engineering & Education Consulting would introduce a combination of virtual educational resources, scheduled instructional workshops, technical mentorship opportunities, and advisory sessions across the four additional states.

South Carolina and Virginia are identified as initial markets because of their proximity to North Carolina and opportunities to develop relationships with regional education providers and technical training organizations.

Tennessee and Georgia would represent additional opportunities for the company's longer-term development, particularly in communities seeking accessible introductions to electrical systems, workplace safety concepts, and technical career pathways.

The phased approach would allow the company to establish regional programming without immediately requiring permanent physical offices in every state.

Initial planning would concentrate on identifying interested organizations, defining instructional needs, developing standardized educational materials, and evaluating opportunities for future regional partnerships.

Expanding Access to Electrical Education

The proposed expansion would place significant emphasis on practical electrical education and introductory technical training.

Educational offerings would address foundational electrical concepts, circuit behavior, safe equipment handling, basic troubleshooting principles, infrastructure maintenance awareness, and the importance of systematic problem-solving.

Programs would be designed for participants with different levels of technical knowledge, including students exploring engineering careers, individuals considering skilled trades, and organizations interested in general electrical safety education.

Instructional materials would incorporate demonstrations, real-world examples, guided learning activities, and explanations of common electrical concepts.

The company's proposed curriculum would also emphasize the distinction between general educational instruction and electrical work requiring licensed professionals.

By combining classroom-style instruction with practical learning methods, the initiative would seek to create a more approachable introduction to technical subjects that can otherwise appear complex to beginners.

Stephen Bojekian's Engineering Background Informs Expansion Strategy

Stephen Bojekian brings nearly four decades of professional experience in North Carolina's regional electrical power and utilities industry to the proposed business.

His background includes electrical infrastructure, system reliability, maintenance practices, safety considerations, and technical troubleshooting.

Following retirement, Bojekian relocated from Charlotte to Wilmington, where he continued sharing technical knowledge through community-oriented mentorship and introductory electronics education.

That experience provides the foundation for the company's planned regional educational programming.

The business model is intended to connect established industry knowledge with the needs of students, early-career technical workers, and organizations seeking practical instruction.

Rather than focusing exclusively on traditional engineering projects, the proposed company would incorporate education and technical knowledge-sharing as central components of its regional development.

Supporting Technical Workforce Development

Another component of the expansion plan involves introducing educational resources that support interest in technical occupations.

The proposed programming would introduce participants to electrical utility operations, equipment reliability, safety fundamentals, and the practical reasoning used in engineering environments.

Community centers, vocational education providers, workforce organizations, and technical training programs would be among the potential audiences for future outreach.

The company would also explore opportunities to develop structured mentorship activities that connect experienced technical professionals with individuals considering careers in engineering, electrical technology, and related skilled trades.

These initiatives would be developed according to local demand, available instructional resources, and the requirements of participating organizations.

Implementation and Regulatory Considerations

Bojekian Engineering & Education Consulting would evaluate the proposed five-state expansion in stages, beginning with program development and regional outreach before introducing services in additional locations.

The business would also review applicable registration, professional licensing, and operational requirements in each state before undertaking regulated activities.

Educational workshops and general technical instruction would remain distinct from professional engineering design, certification, electrical contracting, or other services subject to licensing requirements.

Specific program dates, participating organizations, and service availability would be announced only after arrangements are finalized.

About Bojekian Engineering & Education Consulting

Bojekian Engineering & Education Consulting is a proposed Wilmington, North Carolina-based business concept founded by retired electrical engineer Stephen Bojekian. The company is designed to provide electrical education, technical mentorship, safety awareness instruction, and non-design technical advisory services. Its proposed mission is to make practical engineering knowledge accessible through educational programs and community-focused initiatives.

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