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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 22:58 Uhr
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Mobo Makes Global Debut and Opens Pre-Orders as AiMOGA Unveils Its New Path to Industrialization

WUHU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiMOGA Robotics unveiled Mobo, its first consumer-grade family companion humanoid robot, and opened pre-orders worldwide.

Mobo

MoAgent Debuts to Enhance Family Companionship
Standing 0.9 meters tall, Mobo has 22 degrees of freedom and supports over 20 languages. It offers children object recognition and Q&A, storytelling, and interactive English learning, plus conversation and user-defined reminders for older family members. It recognizes family members and retains memories.

Peng Xia, AiMOGA Robotics Executive Vice President, said Mobo's spatial perception, interaction, execution, decision-making, and cognition layers form a perception-decision-execution-feedback loop. Spatial memory supports object retrieval, while social navigation recognizes pedestrian trajectories and interaction spaces. Multimodal interaction and motion-control technologies coordinate language, expressions, and movements.

Powered by MoAgent, AiMOGA's embodied intelligence agent, Mobo combines long-term planning with rapid responses through a dual-brain architecture. A world model simulates physical-environment changes and verifies task outcomes. Mobo demonstrated workplace tasks, responses to unexpected questions, and task resumption, with up to 16 parallel tasks and interruption response times under 0.2 seconds. Layered memories organize facts, experiences, and patterns. Face ID links memories to users; MogaCloud supports remote task assignment and OTA updates. Eligible data undergoes on-device de-identification and security checks before cloud learning and validation.

Global Pre-Orders Open with User Co-Creation
Since debuting at the World Robot Conference in August 2026, Mobo has attracted over 10,000 prospective users. At the event, 35 users became its first Global User Experience Officers, each receiving one year of complimentary use. Their feedback will inform product and service improvements.

Car-Robot Synergy Supports Robot Commercialization
AiMOGA Robotics General Manager Guibing Zhang outlined plans for R&D, cost optimization, sales, leasing, and talent development. Its "Platform Institute + Scenario Institute" model supports research and application validation for bipedal, quadruped, and wheeled robots.

Plans include 300 global experience centers and "Jia Tian Xia," a global robot-leasing brand starting in Wuhu. Platform-based architectures, standardized components, and Chery's manufacturing and sales resources aim to improve cost efficiency. Talent programs support industrialization.

To date, over 3,000 robots have been sold globally, deployed across 100+ application scenarios and products and services reaching over 60 countries and regions. Demonstrations featured robots in traffic management, medical guidance, reception, and material transportation. The goal is to validate technologies in real-world settings and integrate robots into life and work.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80f99f61-dafa-4037-a7de-fd399856937b



Media Contact Amber Mu Overseas Brand Manager, AiMOGA Robotics | Email: moujingxuan@mychery.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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