Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 2,710,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and employees pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. These options vest over a period of two years from the date of grant, have an exercise price of $0.66 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

The Company also announces that pursuant to its Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Plan, it has granted 79,998 DSUs for services rendered in 2025 and 57,453 DSUs for services rendered in for the first three quarters of 2026 to independent directors of the Company. Each DSU entitles the holder, when settled, to receive one common share (or, as otherwise determined by the board of directors, a cash amount equal to the value of one common share). All currency in this news release is denominated in Canadian dollars.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is actively drilling its 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver-copper discovery located in the Republic of Ireland. Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 78.62%-owned Stonepark property, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green project. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.6% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.8%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321309