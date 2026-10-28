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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 27,142,857 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $1,900,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration activities and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Such participation will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company anticipates relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, subject to satisfaction of the applicable requirements.

Completion of the Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the Exchange, including satisfaction of the conditions set out in the Exchange's conditional acceptance and final approval of the Company's related reviewable transaction.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, completion of the Offering, the anticipated proceeds of the Offering and use thereof, the anticipated participation of investors, and receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date hereof, including that the parties will perform their obligations, required approvals, permits, authorizations and access will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, market and economic conditions will remain supportive, and no material adverse changes will occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially, including risks that the Transaction may not be completed, conditions may not be satisfied, the Agreement may be terminated, Exchange acceptance may not be obtained, financing may not be available, and risks relating to mineral exploration, geology, sampling, assays, interpretation of results, title, access, permitting, environmental matters, commodity prices, exchange rates, capital markets, operations, contractors, weather, natural events, and the risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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