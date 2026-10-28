People&Technology advances smart hospital validation at Saudi Arabia's PSMMC, backed by KHIDI

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People&Technology (PnT), a smart hospital solution provider, is validating its smart hospital technologies at Prince Sultan Military Medical City (PSMMC), one of Saudi Arabia's largest medical cities, operating under the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense.

The project, officially titled "Introduction of an integrated smart hospital digitalization solution for outpatient and inpatient services utilizing existing infrastructure at a major Saudi medical city," is supported by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) under its ICT-based healthcare system overseas expansion program. It centers on PnT's IndoorPlus+ platform, deploying three services: Smart ward, with wearable patient monitoring and asset tracking in the stroke unit to speed clinical response and ease nursing workload; Smart outpatient, built on indoor wayfinding to cut wait times and simplify navigation for outpatients; and an IoMT-based Smart hospital command center, giving administrators real-time, facility-wide visibility for faster decisions.

PnT is finalizing deployment of its wayfinding solution in PSMMC's ObGyn ward for on-site demonstration, integrating with the patient mobile app developed by DigitConn to guide outpatients through the department. The solution reuses the hospital's existing digital signage and kiosk infrastructure, whose Bluetooth broadcast capability is repurposed for location-based services, cutting installation cost and boosting synergy across on-site digital systems.

On the ground, the project is anchored by DigitConn, PnT's trusted local partner, serving as PSMMC's coordination and technical-support contact. DigitConn brings close to two decades of experience in Saudi Arabia's healthcare IT industry, dating back to 2006, with deployments across major public hospitals nationwide. Together, PnT and DigitConn secured a tripartite MOU with PSMMC and completed on-site demonstrations with hospital clinicians.

"Validating our solutions at a facility of PSMMC's scale and standing gives us a reference few overseas providers can match, showing hospitals across the region that our platform performs in one of Saudi Arabia's most demanding institutional environments," said an official at PnT.

With Saudi Vision 2030 driving healthcare digital transformation, PnT views PSMMC as a proof point for GCC and MENA expansion, signaling its ability to earn trust within large, government-run hospital systems.

PnT's IndoorPlus+ platform has been deployed across 120+ hospitals to date, with interoperability spanning 50+ wearable and medical devices and 100+ IoT systems.

PnT plans to expand its PSMMC deployment based on the current phase's results, with broader rollout planned across Ministry of Defense hospitals region-wide.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peopletechnology-advances-smart-hospital-validation-at-saudi-arabias-psmmc-backed-by-khidi-302921526.html