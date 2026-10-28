Barzan Holdings Joint Venture with Rheinmetall AG, Rheinmetal Barzan Advanced Technologies (RBAT), and Shield AI to advance autonomy on Qatari Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV)

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI, a leader in AI-powered mission autonomy, and Barzan Holdings Joint Venture RBAT signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Milipol Qatar 2026 to explore the integration of Shield AI's Hivemind autonomy software into Qatari-designed maritime autonomous defense and security solutions.

This strategic partnership will build on established local capabilities in advanced maritime technologies, combining RBAT's indigenous engineering expertise with Shield AI's autonomy solutions into Barzan Holdings solutions.

Shield AI and RBAT will work closely to explore integration of Hivemind autonomy software, leveraging the combined expertise of both companies and building upon Qatar's established engineering capabilities and technological strengths.

Mimi Shalash, senior director for Hivemind at Shield AI, welcomed the MoU:

"Qatar continues to demonstrate its leadership in maritime defense, leveraging its advanced capabilities to safeguard critical infrastructure while driving innovation in coastal security and defense operations.

The integration of Hivemind with Barzan Holdings autonomous solutions will expand advanced capabilities and enable coordinated autonomous operations across multiple vessels while optimizing operational efficiency and effectiveness. We are proud to collaborate with RBAT's highly skilled engineers, combining our respective technological strengths to advance next-generation maritime autonomy."

Dr. Sinan Al-Obaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Rheinmetall Barzan Advanced Technologies (RBAT) said:

"Autonomy delivers its full value only when it is part of a wider operational picture. Shield AI brings proven, battle-tested autonomy through integrating Hivemind onto Barzan Holdings autonomous solutions. This elevates Qatar from individual unmanned platforms, to coordinated teams of vessels that protect our coastal waters and critical infrastructure."

The MoU was signed on Day 2 of Milipol Qatar 2026 by Mimi Shalash, senior director for Hivemind at Shield AI, and Dr. Sinan Al-Obaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Rheinmetall Barzan Advanced Technologies (RBAT).

Notes to Editors:

About Shield AI and Hivemind

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed defense-tech company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems. Its products include Hivemind autonomy software, V-BAT and X-BAT aircraft, and Aechelon simulation and synthetic reality technologies. With offices and facilities across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Shield AI's technology actively supports operations worldwide.

Hivemind has piloted more than 40 platforms, including F-16s, jet-powered uncrewed aircraft, helicopters, uncrewed surface vessels, ground vehicles, and a satellite in low Earth orbit. This collaboration follows similar partnerships and successful demos with Taiwan's Thunder Tiger Corp. and with Kraken Technology Group Ltd in the UK for autonomy on maritime platforms.

Media Contact: Serene Koh; media@shield.ai

About Barzan Holdings

Barzan Holdings is a leading defense and security company that aims to strengthen Qatar's sovereignty and strategic position by investing in the long-term development of its human capital and armed forces capabilities.

As the commercial gateway for the country's military industry, Barzan Holdings prioritizes impactful collaborations and global partnerships that foster knowledge exchange and investments into innovative defense technologies to keep Qatar at the forefront of present and future market opportunities.

Through its global portfolio of investments and joint ventures, Barzan Holdings serves as a knowledge and technology hub that drives efficiencies in delivery and execution to meet the various needs of Qatar's defense and security sector.

About RBAT

Founded in 2017, Rheinmetall Barzan Advanced Technologies is a joint venture company between Barzan Holdings and Rheinmetall AG, with the mission of designing, developing and integrating advanced defense and security technologies, leveraging sovereign engineering and software expertise to deliver scalable, AI-enabled, mission-ready systems. RBAT product portfolio includes advanced Command and Control (C2) software, a comprehensive family of unmanned systems (UXV) and field-proven Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) solutions.

For more information on Barzan Holdings and RBAT, please visit the official Barzan Holdings website at www.barzanholdings.com

For media inquiries, please contact: groupcomm@barzanholdings.com

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