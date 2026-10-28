Docquity Extends Asian Healthcare Intelligence to the Middle East Through Strategic Partnership with Growth Partner Holding

Saudi Arabia launch opens the region, with expansion planned into Egypt, Turkey, Jordan and Iraq; Ask Dx is the core platform

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docquity, the clinical AI platform for more than 500,000 verified doctors across Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with Growth Partner Holding to launch its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expand into Egypt, Turkey, Jordan and Iraq. The move takes Docquity's goal of One-Asia Healthcare Intelligence, grounded in Clinical Intent, what doctors need answered at the point of care, into the Middle East, with Ask Dx, Docquity's clinical AI assistant, at its core.

The partnership pairs Docquity's clinical AI and physician network with Growth Partner Holding's local understanding, relationships and commercial expertise in the region.

Note: Ask Dx is intended to support the clinical judgment of healthcare professionals, not to replace it.

Asian Healthcare Intelligence, extended to the Middle East

Docquity is building an intelligence layer for healthcare, built from how doctors practise. Our approach is about developing ecosystems - Peer Discussion communities, establishing integration of the Medical regulators, Hospitals, Universities and Medical Associations within the ecosystem & core AI tech that understands & responds to the core needs of the doctors while adhering to compliance, guardrails and healthcare regulations in each of the countries that we operate in.

The core goal of the ecosystem is Clinical Intent: what a doctor is trying to resolve at the point of care, expressed in the questions they ask and the knowledge they look for.

Ask Dx answers that intent for each doctor. Understood across markets and specialties, Clinical Intent shows where knowledge needs are greatest, so that medical education and clinical support can be directed to them.

The Middle East is the next region in that effort. Doctors there face the same challenge as their peers in Asia: keeping pace with growing medical knowledge and applying it within their own healthcare systems and practice settings.

A key growth & business partner with local depth

Growth Partner Holding brings the local understanding, relationships and commercial expertise needed to build a lasting presence. Saudi Arabia is the first market. Expansion into Egypt, Turkey, Jordan and Iraq will follow, with services adapted to local languages, healthcare systems and practice environments.

Ask Dx as the core platform

Ask Dx will give doctors in the region what Docquity's community in Asia already relies on:

Verified peer-to-peer exchange: a trusted space for doctors to discuss cases and share clinical experience with verified peers.

a trusted space for doctors to discuss cases and share clinical experience with verified peers. Accredited learning: continuing medical education that fits into daily practice.

continuing medical education that fits into daily practice. Instant access to evidence-based guidelines: fast, context-relevant answers at the point of care.

Market-specific services, features and launch timing will be announced separately.

Executive comments

Amit Vithal

CCO and Co-Founder, Docquity

"Our goal is establishing a 'One-Asia' Healthcare Intelligence ecosystem: A clinical AI native ecosystem - Doctors, Regulators, Institutions and enterprise that understands what doctors are asking and helps them act on it - with strict adhering to local guidelines, guardrails & compliance. The Middle east market is a key growth market for us. Growth Partner Holding knows these markets and the people who shape them. With Ask Dx at the core, we will build a presence that serves doctors in Saudi Arabia and across the region for the long term."

This partnership goes beyond entering new markets. It is the opportunity to build something of lasting value for doctors and the healthcare communities they serve."

Ibrahim Alturki

Chairman, Growth Partner Holding

"Saudi Arabia's healthcare transformation presents a significant opportunity to connect clinical expertise, artificial intelligence, and institutional collaboration in ways that create measurable value for the healthcare ecosystem.

Our partnership with Docquity is about more than introducing a successful technology platform to new markets. It is about building a scalable healthcare intelligence ecosystem that empowers physicians with trusted knowledge, enables healthcare institutions to engage more effectively with medical professionals, and helps industry partners deliver more relevant, evidence-based solutions.

By combining Docquity's established physician network and clinical AI capabilities with our regional relationships and market development expertise, we aim to establish Saudi Arabia as a strategic gateway for expansion across the Middle East, creating sustainable commercial value while contributing to better healthcare outcomes."

About Docquity

Docquity is building Asian Healthcare Intelligence: clinical AI and insight grounded in Clinical Intent, what doctors need answered at the point of care. It is the clinical AI thinking partner for more than 500,000 verified doctors across Southeast Asia, Japan and the GCC. Its clinical AI assistant, Ask Dx, helps doctors access medical knowledge and apply it in daily clinical practice. Docquity also provides digital services that support connections between physicians, learning and clinical activity. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Growth Partner Holding

Founded in 2019, Growth Partner Holding is a Saudi-based investment and business development group focused on building and scaling innovative businesses through strategic partnerships, market access, and ecosystem development.

The group connects international technology companies and high-growth business models with regional opportunities, leveraging its institutional relationships, commercial expertise, and understanding of local markets to accelerate expansion and create long-term value.

Through its partnership with Docquity, Growth Partner Holding aims to support the development of an AI-enabled healthcare intelligence ecosystem, connecting physicians, healthcare institutions, medical associations, and industry stakeholders across Saudi Arabia and selected Middle Eastern markets.

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