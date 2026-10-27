S&P Dow Jones Indices: AvePoint Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint Inc. (NASD: AVPT) will replace LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 2. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are acquiring LXP Industrial Trust in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Nov 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition AvePoint AVPT Information Technology Nov 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion LXP Industrial Trust LXP Real Estate

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