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AV

WKN: A3CTUY | ISIN: US0536041041 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WZ0
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:03
14,900 Euro
-0,67 % -0,100
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVEPOINT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVEPOINT INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 22:34 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: AvePoint Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint Inc. (NASD: AVPT) will replace LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 2. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are acquiring LXP Industrial Trust in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

AvePoint

AVPT

Information Technology

Nov 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LXP Industrial Trust

LXP

Real Estate

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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