Three-country commercial framework value of approximately US$550,000 over its initial three-year term based on VIVI Cap pricing at the scheduled minimum unit volumes

Highlights

Definitive exclusive distribution agreement with SPORTORO d.o.o. for Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Commercial scope covers VIVI Cap, VIVI Epi and VIVI Med, extending access across insulin pens, epinephrine auto-injectors, vials and other compatible temperature-sensitive medication formats.

The agreement contemplates the initial order is to be placed and fully paid in accordance with the agreement, with the second targeted within six months.

At exact minimum unit targets and current all-VIVI Cap pricing tiers, indicative three-year product purchases would be a minimum of approximately US$550,000; realized value depends on product mix, volumes, approvals and performance with future upside potential.

SPORTORO brings Croatian consumer-products and e-commerce experience, providing an entry point for developing medication-protection sales channels across three Southeast European markets.

TempraMed now has distribution agreements with US retailers and payors as well as exclusive distribution agreements with minimum commitments, across additional markets globally, including Mexico, South Korea, Panama with extension to Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, and Costa Rica, Brazil, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Poland, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey and Israel with a strong pipeline of new agreements for the remainder of 2026.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (OTCQB: TMPTF) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that TempraMed Israel Ltd. has signed a definitive exclusive distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with SPORTORO d.o.o. ("SPORTORO"), a Croatian company headquartered in Osijek, for the commercialization of TempraMed products in Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dated October 19, 2026, the Agreement establishes an initial 36-month framework covering VIVI Cap, VIVI Epi and VIVI Med. SPORTORO will be responsible for developing commercial activities in the defined territory and obtaining applicable country-specific governmental licenses and regulatory approvals, at its expense. Exclusivity is subject to satisfaction of the Agreement's performance and other conditions.

The Agreement sets annual minimum purchase targets valued at approximately US$550,000 over the 36-month initial term, assuming an all-VIVI Cap product mix at current pricing. It also specifies first-year operational targets with an initial order to be placed and paid in full upon execution and a subsequent order targeted within six months of the initial order.

The Agreement includes structured sales and marketing planning, distributor-funded market development and conditional TempraMed launch support, with an initial three-year term and provisions for subsequent renewals subject to performance and mutual agreement.

Expanding into Three Southeast European Healthcare Markets

The expansion gives TempraMed a framework for establishing localized access across three countries where diabetes management, obesity-related treatment and temperature-sensitive injectable medications represent meaningful patient needs. In Croatia, the Croatian Institute of Public Health reports 406,341 registered people with diabetes in 2025. The International Diabetes Federation estimates approximately 718,500 adults living with diabetes in Serbia and 316,400 in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2024. These national and modeled figures are not estimates of the number of patients using injectable medications or of TempraMed's addressable sales market. [1-3]

The World Health Organization reports age-standardized adult obesity prevalence of 29.5% in Croatia in 2022, while European health authorities continue to identify obesity and diabetes as significant public-health challenges. Management believes that increased use of insulin, GLP-1 receptor agonists and biologics, along with summer heat exposure, supports the commercial rationale for patient-level medication temperature protection, subject to the specific storage requirements of each medication. [4-5]

"This agreement extends TempraMed's international distribution strategy into three additional Southeast European markets through a single commercial relationship," said Ron Nagar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TempraMed. "We see an opportunity to make reliable, reusable medication temperature protection more accessible to people using insulin, GLP-1 therapies, epinephrine auto-injectors and other temperature-sensitive medications."

"The significance of this agreement lies in the combination of a defined three-country territory, measurable purchase targets and a planned market-development program. We believe SPORTORO's experience in consumer retail and e-commerce can contribute to the launch strategy as the parties work to establish the appropriate healthcare and distribution channels."

About SPORTORO d.o.o.

SPORTORO d.o.o. is a privately held Croatian company established in 2018 and headquartered in Osijek. Led by director Mario Festetics de Tolna, the company is registered for manufacturing, trade and services, with its principal registered business activity in apparel and accessories. Its SPORTORO brand has marketed sporting goods, athletic footwear, apparel and tennis-related products through consumer retail and online channels. Under its agreement with TempraMed, SPORTORO intends to extend its commercial activities into personal medication temperature protection and develop the necessary sales, marketing and regulatory channels across Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. [6-7]

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-technology company focused on protecting and managing temperature-sensitive medications. The Company develops patented, FDA-registered passive thermal-protection devices that help safeguard insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, epinephrine auto-injectors and other compatible injectable medications without batteries, charging or external power for the thermal shield. Its commercial portfolio includes VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi and VIVI Med. The Company is expanding its distribution through healthcare organizations, pharmacies, institutional partners and international distributors.

Media: Brenda Zeitlin | Vice President, Marketing | brenda@tempramed.com

www.tempramed.com | ir@tempramed.com

Independent Market and Company Sources

[ 1] Croatian Institute of Public Health, CroDiab diabetes registry (2025): [source]

[2] International Diabetes Federation, Diabetes Atlas 11th Edition (2025), adult diabetes estimates for Serbia (2024): [source]

[3] International Diabetes Federation, Bosnia and Herzegovina country profile (2024): [source]

[4] World Health Organization, Croatia country data (adult obesity, 2022): [source]

[5] WHO European Observatory, Croatia Action Plan for Obesity Prevention 2024-2027: [source]

[6] Croatian Financial Agency (FINA), SPORTORO d.o.o. company record: [source]

[7] SPORTORO brand website (historical product categories): [source]

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the terms, performance and anticipated benefits of the Agreement, including the exclusivity provisions, the initial 36-month term and any renewals; the annual minimum purchase targets and the indicative aggregate value of approximately US$550,000 over the initial term; the timing, placement and payment of the initial and subsequent purchase orders; SPORTORO's ability to obtain the country-specific governmental licenses, registrations and regulatory approvals required to market the Company's products in Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina; SPORTORO's ability to develop healthcare, pharmacy, retail and e-commerce sales channels and to execute its sales, marketing and market-development plans; the scope and timing of any launch support to be provided by the Company; anticipated patient need and market demand for medication temperature-protection products in the territory, including management's beliefs regarding increased use of insulin, GLP-1 receptor agonists and biologics; the Company's pipeline of additional distribution agreements for the remainder of 2026 and the continued expansion of its distribution footprint; and the Company's business strategy, objectives and plans generally. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "targets," "estimates," "contemplates," "potential," "opportunity," "may," "will," "could," "should" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, which management considers reasonable but which are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties. Material assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: that the Agreement will remain in full force and effect and that each party will perform its obligations thereunder; that SPORTORO will obtain the necessary licenses and regulatory approvals in each country of the territory on a timely basis and at its own expense; that SPORTORO will meet the annual minimum purchase targets and pay for its orders in accordance with the Agreement; that the product mix purchased will be consistent with the pricing tiers assumed in calculating the indicative value; that the Company will be able to manufacture and supply products in sufficient quantities, of acceptable quality and at acceptable cost; that there will be no material adverse change in the regulatory treatment of the Company's products in the European Union, Serbia or Bosnia and Herzegovina; that healthcare professionals, pharmacies and patients in the territory will adopt the Company's products; that the third-party market data cited in this press release is accurate; and that general economic, political and market conditions, including conditions in Israel where TempraMed Israel Ltd. is based, will not adversely affect the Company's operations.

Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the Agreement may be amended, suspended or terminated, or the exclusivity granted under it may be lost, if performance or other conditions are not satisfied; SPORTORO may fail to place or pay for orders, to meet the minimum purchase targets or to develop effective sales channels in the territory; SPORTORO has historically operated in the sporting goods and apparel sector and has no established track record in the distribution of medical devices or healthcare products, and the Company's results in the territory will depend substantially on a single distributor; regulatory approvals or registrations in one or more of Croatia, Serbia or Bosnia and Herzegovina may be delayed, conditioned or denied, or may be more costly or time-consuming to obtain than anticipated; differences in product mix, volume tiers or pricing may result in realized purchases that are lower than the indicative value, and the timing of any related revenue recognition may differ from the timing of orders; the Company may experience manufacturing, supply-chain, quality or logistics constraints; the Company's products may not achieve market acceptance, may face competition from existing or new products, or may not be eligible for reimbursement in the territory; patients and prescribers may not adopt medication temperature-protection products at the rates management anticipates, and the diabetes and obesity statistics cited in this press release are not estimates of the Company's addressable market; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, including among the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar, the euro and local currencies in the territory; the Company may be unable to conclude additional distribution agreements in its pipeline on anticipated timelines or terms, or at all; the Company's ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, or at all; geopolitical, economic and public-health conditions, including conflict or instability affecting Israel or Southeast Europe; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The indicative three-year commercial value of approximately US$550,000 referred to in this press release is an illustrative calculation based on a hypothetical all-VIVI Cap product mix purchased at precisely the scheduled minimum unit volumes and at current pricing tiers. It is not a firm order, a guarantee of purchases or revenue, financial guidance, or a representation of expected recognized revenue in any period, and actual purchases under the Agreement may be materially lower.

Statistics regarding diabetes and obesity prevalence in this press release are drawn from the publicly available third-party sources identified above. Although the Company believes these sources to be reliable, it has not independently verified the data, which may be subject to revision, and such figures are not indicative of the number of patients who use injectable medications or of demand for the Company's products.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321298