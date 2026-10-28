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WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 08:00
24,740 Euro
-0,16 % -0,040
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,72024,73009:24
24,72024,73009:24
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
194 Leser
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Essity awarded EcoVadis Platinum medal

Essity awarded EcoVadis Platinum medal

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum medal, achieving a score of 90 out of 100, up from 88 in 2025. The result places Essity among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide over the previous 12 months.

Platinum is the highest medal level awarded by EcoVadis. The assessment evaluates the quality of companies' sustainability management systems, examining policies, actions and results across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

The recognition reflects the quality of Essity's sustainability management system and the company's commitment to promoting transparency throughout the value chain.

"Improving our score while retaining Platinum recognition reflects our systematic approach to sustainability. For our customers and partners, the assessment provides an independent view of how we manage sustainability in our business. We will use these insights to drive further improvements across our operations and value chain with our customers, suppliers and other partners," says Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Essity.

EcoVadis has assessed more than 175,000 companies across over 180 countries. Its evidence-based assessments draw on international sustainability standards and are reviewed by sustainability experts. Essity shares its assessment results with customers and partners to support transparency and dialogue on sustainability priorities.

For additional information please contact:
Marc Specque, Public Relations Director, +33 614 316 792, Marc.Specque@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-awarded-ecovadis-platinum-medal,c4415427

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4415427/4339488.pdf

Essity awarded EcoVadis Platinum medal

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/ecovadis-platimum-medal,c3576061

ECOVADIS Platimum Medal

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-awarded-ecovadis-platinum-medal-302921841.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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