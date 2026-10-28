Temu Strengthens Proactive Product Checks as Warehouse Labs Pass Bureau Veritas Assessment

Independent assessment confirms technical capability to conduct specified tests against selected European standards, supporting earlier detection of potential compliance issues before shipment

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu is integrating in-house laboratory testing into its proactive product checks, following an independent assessment and audit by Bureau Veritas of laboratories located within its fulfilment partners' warehouses.

The assessment confirms the laboratories' technical capability to conduct specified product tests in accordance with selected European standards. By placing this capability within fulfilment operations, Temu is adding a layer of product screening that helps identify potential compliance issues before selected products are shipped to consumers.

Bureau Veritas evaluated the laboratories' testing equipment, facilities and environmental conditions, technical personnel, operating procedures and quality control systems. Its assessment confirmed that the laboratories meet the technical requirements for conducting the specified tests.

The laboratories are now operational and conduct spot checks on selected products. These include tests for electrical safety on appliances, performance checks for textiles and tests against applicable toy safety requirements.

Warehouse-based testing adds a checkpoint in addition to Temu's pre-listing checks and ongoing post-sale monitoring.

"Our ambition is to help raise the standard for how online marketplaces screen products by making laboratory testing a more integrated part of fulfilment," said a Temu spokesperson.

"Building this capability into our operations gives us an additional opportunity to identify and address potential compliance issues before shipment. Bureau Veritas' assessment provides independent confirmation of the laboratories' technical capability within the assessed scope," the spokesperson added.

The warehouse laboratories complement independent third-party testing and do not replace sellers' responsibility to ensure their products meet applicable regulatory requirements. The assessment concerns the laboratories' capability to conduct the specified tests; it does not constitute product certification.

"Temu is working to build an online marketplace with a strong focus on quality and compliance," said a Bureau Veritas spokesperson. "Through our collaboration, we have seen firsthand the substantial time and effort Temu's teams are dedicating to strengthening in-house product testing."

Temu and Bureau Veritas have worked together since 2023 on product testing, random spot checks, third-party testing services for sellers and seller education. Their collaboration covers product categories including textiles, electrical and electronic goods, beauty and personal care products, food contact materials, personal protective equipment and jewellery.

Temu is also exploring further collaborations with testing organisations to expand and strengthen its in-house laboratory capabilities.

The initiative forms part of Temu's broader investment in product safety and compliance. The company plans to invest approximately US$200 million globally in compliance and quality assurance in 2026, twice its investment in 2025.

Alongside its warehouse-based laboratories, Temu works with more than 60 independent testing institutions worldwide. It has also expanded its seller education programmes, including a recently announced series connecting sellers with testing and compliance specialists to provide practical guidance on regulatory requirements, product testing and certification.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, Business Assurance, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the Company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The Company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

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